Morning brief: UK may launch its digital currency ‘Britcoin’; all the latest news

Published on Feb 07, 2023 08:55 AM IST

A shop assistant counts piles of British Pound Sterling banknotes at an Apple store in London, Britain.(REUTERS file)
ByHT News Desk

Move over Bitcoin, it's time for Britcoin: UK may launch its digital currency

UK said British businesses and consumers are likely to get a digital version of the pound while asking public for their opinion on the idea of introducing a central bank digital currency. “While cash is here…read more.

Constitutional authorities not above law: Supreme Court

Even a constitutional authority cannot say that she or he is above the law, the Supreme Court observed on Monday, as it turned down a plea by the Uttar Pradesh government to not bind the governor…read more.

Turkey declares seven days of national mourning following deadly earthquakes

Turkey has declared seven days of national mourning after earthquakes jolted southern provinces of the country. At least 1,541 people were killed and 9733 others were injured when two earthquakes hit…read more.

Aaron Finch, Australia’s most successful men’s T20I captain, retires from international cricket

Australia's longest-serving captain in the shortest format of the game, veteran batter Aaron Finch called time on his international career on Tuesday. Finch, who retired as the One Day International (ODI)…read more.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia eliminated in surprise eviction; here are top 5 finalists

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 after a surprise eviction on Monday. The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 are Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana…read more.

Nora Fatehi in floral crop top and skirt does belly dancing on yacht, walks red carpet at birthday celebrations. Watch

Dancer and actor Nora Fatehi's Dubai birthday celebrations continued in full fervour till last night as the star hit the city with her gang. Nora gave a glimpse of all the fun she had while ringing in her special…read more.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

turkey india news united kingdom cricket + 2 more
