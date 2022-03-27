Morning brief: White House clarification on Biden's 'Putin can not remain in power' remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After Biden says Putin ‘can not remain in power', a swift clarification from White House

The White House clarified US President Joe Biden’s declaration that Russia’s Vladimir Putin “can not remain in power” was not a call for regime change. On Saturday, Biden escalated his rhetoric against Putin as he apparently called for the Russian leader’s removal because of his invasion of Ukraine. Read more…

Russian military drills on Japan-claimed islands after peace talks halted

The Russian military has reportedly started a military exercise involving 3,000+ troops on isles disputed with Japan. Moscow recently halted peace talks with Japan over Tokyo's sanctions in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. Watch the video for more

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma 45 runs away from overtaking Virat Kohli in massive record against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians maybe the most successful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but they will be looking to bounce back from a rather disappointing season when they face the Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium. MI had missed out on the playoffs last season, on the basis of an inferior net run rate. Read more…

Lock Upp day 27: Kangana Ranaut evicts Saisha Shinde after she argues with her

On Saturday's episode, Kangana Ranaut was seen getting into heated discussions with some of the contestants. Saisha Shinde was the first one to get into an argument and Kangana even told her to leave the show as there are many others who would love to be part of the reality show. Read more…

This is how Soha Ali Khan enjoys her weekends. Watch video

Soha Ali Khan believes in sweating it out at her fitness routine. The actor, when not working for the camera, is usually spotted in the corners of her own living room, working out in animal mode. Soha's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in several workout routines and some of them are not for the faint-hearted. Watch video