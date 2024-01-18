Morning briefing: 2 BSF men injured in Manipur mob violence; US' Blinken lauds India's achievements; all the latest news

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lauded India's remarkable accomplishments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos. Describing India as an "extraordinary success story," Blinken emphasized the impressive achievements and positive trajectory of growth and development under PM Modi. The acknowledgement reflects the diplomatic recognition of India's strides on the global stage and its socio-economic advancements, as highlighted by the US official at the international forum. Dig deeper Security personnel carry mortal remains of policeman Wangkhem Somorjit, who sustained gunshot wounds in a militant attack and succumbed to injuries during treatment, in Manipur(PTI/Representative Photo)

More on India-US:

In Manipur's Thoubal district, three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured in a mob attack amid ethnic violence. Late on Wednesday, the mob targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) in Khangabok, attempting to vandalize and burn installations in the Meitei-dominated district. The assailants fired at the security forces, resulting in injuries to three BSF personnel. Manipur Police stated that the security forces successfully repelled the attackers, using the minimum necessary force to counter the violent incident. The situation highlights the challenges faced in maintaining security and order in regions affected by ethnic tensions. Dig deeper

More on Manipur violence:

The Latest News

Samsung and Google are jointly advancing the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in smartphones, signaling a significant leap in AI technology adoption. The collaboration emphasizes the imminent presence of AI-powered phones, regardless of user readiness. The partnership between these tech giants suggests a concerted effort to enhance AI capabilities in mobile devices, reflecting the growing influence of AI in shaping the future of smartphones. Dig deeper

Javed Akhtar tells paparazzi ‘shor mat karo’ as he poses with Shabana Azmi outside his birthday party Dig deeper

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Konkona Sen Sharma's mesmerizing performance in "Killer Soup" showcases her unmatched talent, portraying the character of Swathi with a 'killer' instinct for plotting and avenging. From the start, Swathi is a nerve-wracking character, with Sharma delivering a captivating performance that explores the complexity of her emotions, hidden motives, and suspicions. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed the meticulous detail that went into shaping Swathi's character, including keeping track of the intricate story turns during the shoot and performing action sequences unlike anything she had done before. Sharma's portrayal adds depth and intensity to the film. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The third T20I between India and Afghanistan at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium delivered unprecedented excitement, culminating in a historic double super over. Despite a shaky start at 22/4, India amassed an imposing 212/4 in 20 overs, propelled by captain Rohit Sharma's record-breaking century (121*) and Rinku Singh's explosive 69* off 39 balls. Afghanistan fought back with impressive half-centuries from Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Gulbadin Naib, along with a stellar cameo by Mohammad Nabi (34 off 16). The match concluded in a tie as Afghanistan reached 212/6. Eventually, India triumphed in the super overs, securing a 3-0 series win. Dig deeper