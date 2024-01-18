close_game
close_game
News / India News / Congress ducks question on Adani investment proposal in party-ruled Telangana

Congress ducks question on Adani investment proposal in party-ruled Telangana

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2024 08:45 AM IST

Supriya Shrinate requested the media to ask queries linked to the manifesto.

New Delhi: Congress stalwart P Chidambaram appeared to be visibly uncomfortable with a media query on the Adani Group's proposed investment in Congress-ruled Telangana. At a press conference on the party's Lok Sabha polls manifesto on Wednesday, Chidambaram deflected the question on his leader Rahul Gandhi's bête noire to party colleague Supriya Shrinate, who refused to comment.

Congress leaders P. Chidambaram , T.S. Singh Deo and Supriya Shrinate address a press conference at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Congress leaders P. Chidambaram , T.S. Singh Deo and Supriya Shrinate address a press conference at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Asked about the investment proposal, P Chidambaram swiftly moved the mic towards Shrinate. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Supriya Shrinate requested the media to ask queries linked to the manifesto.

"I think this is the press conference for the manifesto. We should concentrate on this topic only. Please don't mind. But manifesto launch is a big thing," she said.

Senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi often accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of providing undue benefits to industrialist Gautam Adani. He calls Adani Modi's "friend". Several other Opposition leaders also accuse the government of promoting crony capitalism.

Also read: 'Jitna paisa Narendra Modi Adani ko deta hai...’: Rahul Gandhi's retort to PM's 'moorkh' jibe

The Adani Group on Thursday signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government for an investment of over 12,400 crore.

Reddy signed the deal with Adani himself. The Adani Group will invest 5000 crore for a data center, 5000 crore for two pup storage projects and 1400 crore for a cement plant.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Khushboo Sundar slammed the DMK as well over the same matter.

"Here, even a shameless DMK is not different. After singing a tune of "Adani is Modi, Modi is Adani" , they have signed up a 42700 crores pact with Adani group. Yet they won't accept that #Adanis are the best in business and our PM Narendra Modi ji will work only with the best to ensure the growth of this country. No mediocrity is acceptable, unlike the CONgress times when all that mattered was how much of commission cut they were getting," she wrote on X.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News andRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On