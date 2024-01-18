Javed Akhtar tells paparazzi ‘shor mat karo’ as he poses with Shabana Azmi outside his birthday party

Javed Akhtar turned 79, and a party was held for his close friends and family members in Mumbai. From Farhan Akhtar to Boney Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, several celebrities were seen arriving for the celebration at Anil Kapoor's house. As media was stationed outside the venue, Javed stepped outside with his friends and family to pose for pictures. Also read: On Javed Akhtar's birthday, revisiting his 7 most unserious, whacky songs we love Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi outside Anil Kapoor's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Javed Akhtar to paparazzi

In a paparazzi video, Javed is seen not happy with the chaos outside Anil's house. As several photographers kept calling his name while he was trying to pose with his wife, Shabana Azmi, he told them not to make noise. He said, “Shor mat karo (don't make noise).”

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

He went on to hold Shabana Azmi's hand and pose for the cameras. The senior writer also thanked those from the paparazzi who wished him his special day and even sang the birthday song. Javed wore a traditional kurta and a jacket for the party. Shabana opted for a contemporary outfit.

Celebs at Anil Kapoor's house

Javed also posed with his children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar outside his house. His close friends Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor also joined them. Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, were also snapped arriving at the party. Sonam wore an experimental black jumpsuit, while Anand kept it casual for the night. Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Gowariker, Anupam Kher, Ritesh Sidwani and Rajkumar Hirani also attended the party.

Besides them, Madhuri Dixit made a stunning entry with her husband Dr Shriram Nene. She wore a yellow saree with a matching jacket. Farhan came with his wife Shibani Dandekar. Javed's first wife, Honey Irani, was also spotted. Zoya Akhtar posed with her mother Honey, in front of the paparazzi.

Javed shares a close bond with Anil. They are often seen at each other's house on several occasion. They are expected to share inside photos from the party on social media soon.

