Morning briefing: Aditya-L1 mission progresses, Udhaynidhi Stalin's ‘Sanatana’ row intensifies; and all the latest news

Aditya-L1, India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, successfully performed its second Earth-bound manoeuvre on Tuesday at around 3 pm, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. This mission involves intricate maneuvers to position the spacecraft at the Lagrange 1 point. The next step is scheduled for September 10. The spacecraft is on a four-month journey to reach the L1 point, situated 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. This achievement closely follows the success of Chandrayaan-3's successful mission to the Moon's far side. With Aditya L1, ISRO aims to achieve a similar monumental feat and elevates India's global position in space exploration. Dig deeper Illustration of Lagrange point L1 where (ISRO) solar mission, Aditya-L1 will be placed.(ANI)

More on Aditya L1: Solar mission's 1.5 million km journey over four months explained

The controversy around Tamil Nadu youth affairs and sports minister Udhaynidhi Stalin’s remark that “sanatana dharma should be eradicated” has intensified further with more leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party criticising his comments as an attack on Hinduism and a FIR being filed against him in Jharkhand. Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, also came in for criticism from leaders of parties that are part of the INDIA alliance of which his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is a part. Meanwhile, in Jharkahnd's Jamshedpur city, two online complaints were filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin, accusing him of hurting the feelings of the complainants Dig deeper

The Latest News

During G20 Summit, PM Modi will meet Mauritius PM and African Union head before his scheduled meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday Dig deeper

The Union government has encouraged members of Meitei organisations to hold talks with the Kuki community to facilitate peace in Manipur Dig deeper

India News

The UGC visited Jadavpur University to assess anti-ragging measures in the university following the death of a fresher last month Dig deeper

Amid Article 370 hearing, the SC demanded an affidavit from MP Akbar Lone to pledge allegiance to India's sovereignty over his 2018 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans Dig deeper

Unnao rape victim’s family has released a CCTV footage alleging that two masked men were seen doing a recce of the Delhi house on Saturday Dig deeper

Global Matters

North Korea's Kim Jong Un plans to travel to Russia this month to meet Vladimir Putin to discuss possible weapons supply for the Ukraine war Dig deeper

Nine people were killed in fighting between two Colombian guerrilla groups amid efforts to end armed conflict in the South American nation Dig deeper

The United States' First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, days ahead of her visit to India for G20 Summit Dig deeper

One good read

A massive cryptocurrency scam has come to light. The Economic Offences Wing of the Odisha police arrested a 40-year-old Gurtej Singh Sidhu, for the scam known as the Solar Techno Alliance (STA) scheme. Sidhu masqueraded the STA scheme a legitimate cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum. He and his team lured victims from multiple Indian states, including Odisha, Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, MP, and Haryana, into investing more than ₹1,000 crores collectively. The scam took advantage of the cryptocurrency hype but was, in reality, an multilevel marketing (MLM) strategy pyramid scheme that exploited thousands of people. In this story, we uncover how this scam was orchestrated, aiming to dissect the anatomy of such deceptive get-rich-quick schemes. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

In the ongoing Asia Cup, Team India secured their first win after defeating tournament debutants Nepal by 10 wickets via the DLS method in a rain-affected match in Pallekele. India bowled out Nepal for 230, but several players dropped catches early in the innings. Rain caused a delay, reducing the target to 145 runs in 23 overs for India. Despite this, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a brisk start and successfully chased down the revised target in 20.1 overs. The win advanced India to the Super 4 stage, but the match highlighted the need for improvement. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film continues to find takers at the ticket counters in decent numbers even after more than three weeks of its release. The film crossed ₹500 crore recently and added another ₹2.5 crore on Monday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film now stands at ₹503.67 crore. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Janhvi Kapoor is back with her dreamy saree photoshoot series, and the internet cannot keep calm. The actor posted pictures of herself clad in a printed linen saree on Instagram. Fans loved Janhvi's photos and took to the comments section to praise her. Her sister, Anshula Kapoor, and BFF Orhan Awatramani were among several followers who posted compliments under the post. Check out Janhvi's pictures in the ensemble Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON