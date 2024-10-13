Morning briefing: Baba Siddique's security upgraded days before death; NCPCR suggests closing madrasa boards, and more

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party member, was shot outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra East on Saturday night. Siddique, who had received a death threat 15 days prior, succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital. Following the threat, his security had been upgraded to the Y category. While two assailants have been arrested, one remains at large, according to Mumbai Police. In the aftermath, opposition leaders demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies, questioning the government's ability to protect citizens if they could not safeguard a prominent political figure. Dig Deeper Three unidentified persons fired at and killed Baba Siddiqui of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Bandra on Saturday evening. (PTI)

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has recommended discontinuing state funding for Madrasas and shutting down their boards. This follows the release of a report titled "Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights: Constitutional Rights of Children vs. Madrasas," which examines the historical role of Madrasas in violating children's educational rights. NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo emphasized that the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, aims for inclusive education, but tensions exist between children's rights and minority community rights. He urged state and Union Territory Chief Secretaries to address this conflicting situation.

The Latest News

Priya Dutt's tribute to mentor Baba Siddique of NCP: 'Shaken… He was family'

Baba Siddique shot dead: Shilpa Shetty breaks down as she visits Lilavati Hospital to meet his family.

India News

'Baba Siddique's killing exposes…in Maharashtra': Rahul Gandhi

Andhra govt earns ₹1800 crore through sale of applications for allotment of retail wine shops

Global Matters

Halloween party shooting: 1 dead, at least 12 injured in Oklahoma City

JD Vance 'feels bad' for dragging Hindu wife Usha to church after converting: 'She didn't sign up for this'

Entertainment Focus

NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants at his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra on Saturday night. He later died at Lilavati Hospital, prompting a wave of condolences from political leaders and film industry figures, including Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Salman Khan. Salman, who was filming for Bigg Boss at Film City when he received the news, canceled the shoot and rushed to the hospital. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting concerns over political violence in the region. Investigations into the shooting are ongoing.

Sports Goings

The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Group A is nearing its conclusion with just two matches remaining. India will face Australia in Sharjah on Sunday, while New Zealand takes on Pakistan in Dubai on Monday, determining the first two semifinal teams. After a disappointing 58-run loss to New Zealand in their opener, India needed significant victories to advance. They bounced back with a win against Sri Lanka, improving their net run rate to +0.576. Currently, India sits second in the points table behind Australia, who lead with six points and a net run rate of +2.786.

Lifestyle and Health

New research published in *GeroScience* suggests that daily nut consumption may help prevent dementia. The study found that eating just 30g of unsalted, unprocessed nuts daily could reduce the risk of developing dementia by 12%. Conducted by researchers from the University of Castilla-La Mancha and the University of Porto, the UK-based study analyzed data from 50,386 participants, averaging 56.5 years old, who were tracked for seven years. At the study's conclusion, 2.8% had developed dementia. The findings indicate that daily intake of nuts offers significant protective benefits against all-cause dementia.

It's Trending

Radhika Gupta, CEO and Managing Director of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, was hospitalized on October 6 after suffering a serious fall that caused a head injury. She received immediate emergency treatment, including stitches and medical tests, and was discharged within two and a half hours. Gupta praised the efficiency of the medical staff for her rapid recovery and shared her gratitude on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Her quick return home highlights the importance of prompt medical attention in critical situations.

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)