Baba Siddique shot dead: Shilpa Shetty breaks down as she visits Lilavati Hospital to meet his family. Watch

Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty, visited Lilavati Hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai late Saturday night to meet the family of former state minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. He succumbed to bullet injuries after being shot by unidentified assailants. (Also read: How Baba Siddique ended Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's infamous fight; who was the man all of Bollywood loved?) Shilpa Shetty struggles to hold back tears upon meeting Baba Siddique's family(Instagram/viralbhayani)

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Shilpa can be seen visibly moved and failing to hold back her tears as she arrives at the hospital. In the video, Shilpa breaks down in her car before exiting the vehicle with husband Raj Kundra. A separate video shows the couple making their way outside the vehicle to the hospital. Here too, Shilpa can be seen quite emotional and struggling to hold back tears.

Actor Zaheer Iqbal also reached the hospital to meet the family of Baba Siddique. The actors expressed their condolences and support to the grieving family during this difficult time. Baba Siddique was a friend to many Bollywood stars, who attended his famous iftaar parties every year.

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his grief over the incident, tweeting, “The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to justice.”

Baba Siddique's death

Baba Siddique was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. He was at his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra at the time as per reports, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress.

Mumbai Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrest of two suspects. "The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot. Two suspects have been arrested, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case," Dahiya told reporters. Mumbai Police said that they recovered the weapon used in the crime. "A 9.9mm pistol was used in the firing," officials said.

(With ANI inputs)