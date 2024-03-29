Morning briefing: BJP candidate lists trigger unrest in Andhra; another Kota suicide sounds alarm; and all latest news

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate announcements for Andhra Pradesh's assembly and Lok Sabha seats have unsettled not just the party but also its allies, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena. The BJP's selection process, favoring defectors over loyalists, has sparked discontent among senior leaders. Only one out of six Lok Sabha candidates has a genuine BJP background, with others being recent defectors. This move has sidelined longstanding BJP members, causing internal dissent. The discord has also spilled into the alliance, with some members considering independent runs due to dissatisfaction with seat allocations. Dig Deeper Only one out of six Lok Sabha candidates has a genuine BJP background, with others being recent defectors. (HT photo)

Despite efforts such as covering ceiling fans with anti-suicide devices and mandatory classes for teachers, Kota continues to see student suicides, with seven in 2024 so far. The recent case involved a NEET aspirant found dead in her room. Investigations focus on hostel compliance with safety guidelines. Kota's academic pressure, typified by its intense coaching culture for competitive exams, is well-known. Measures like spring-loaded fans in hostels aimed to ease mental stress but failed. Authorities admit challenges in monitoring unregistered hostels and suggest psychological counseling as crucial beyond mechanical interventions. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Jagdeep Dhankhar slams ‘people in world’ lecturing India on judicial behaviour, CAA. Dig Deeper

Mukhtar Ansari: How Indian Army officer's grandson became a dreaded criminal | 10 facts. Dig Deeper

‘Modi manipulating democracy’: Kharge's sharp response to PM's ‘Congress culture’ jibe. Dig Deeper

India News

Indian officials skip Pakistan National Day reception in New Delhi: Reports. Dig Deeper

Mukhtar Ansari's death: 'My father was given slow poison’, claims son Umar Ansari. Dig Deeper

Delhi LG asks top cop to probe Shrinate’s remark on Kangana after BJP files complaint. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

US calls for ‘fair, transparent, and timely’ legal process in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's case, India summons envoy. Dig Deeper

Syria says Israeli airstrikes near northern city of Aleppo inflicts casualties. Dig Deeper

UN top court orders Israel to open more land crossings for aid into Gaza. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Rajasthan Royals' director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, praised Riyan Parag's maturity and his impressive performance at No.4 in IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals. Parag's explosive batting in the final over, including two sixes and two boundaries against Anrich Nortje, earned him accolades on social media. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan even predicted Parag's future inclusion in the Indian team. Parag's unbeaten 84 off 45 balls, forming crucial partnerships with Ashwin and Jurel, led RR to 185-5. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award and recognition for his hard work and dedication. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala in London to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents through the Salaam Bombay foundation. The event saw the presence of Harshdeep Kaur, Rohan Joshi, and Gurinder Chadha. Alia stunned in two looks, a maroon dress for the red carpet and an embroidered lace saree for the gala. She also interacted with fans at the airport. Rohan shared a stage moment with Alia on Instagram, while Gurinder posted about Harshdeep's performance. Alia recently wrapped up filming for "Jigra" and has Hollywood and Bollywood projects lined up, including a spy film with Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her impeccable fashion sense, regularly shares stunning outfits on her Instagram. She effortlessly slays in both casual and ethnic wear, setting high fashion standards. Recently, she mesmerized fans in an elegant white salwar suit from Faabiiana, adorned with subtle golden zari work. The boat neckline and full sleeves added charm, complemented by matching palazzos and a dupatta with intricate zari work. Shehnaaz's minimal makeup and straight locks enhanced her natural beauty. Her post received love from fans and colleagues like Zareen Khan, proving her influence as a style icon worth emulating, especially for upcoming festive occasions. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon