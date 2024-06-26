Morning briefing: CBI examines Kejriwal in Tihar; NIA announces reward for suspects in VHP leader's murder; and more

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) examined Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail regarding the excise policy case and plans to present him before its trial court ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on his bail. The Delhi High Court criticized the trial court's decision to overlook evidence presented by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the HC's bail stay, calling it unusual. AAP alleged a BJP-CBI conspiracy to fabricate charges against Kejriwal before his potential Supreme Court bail. Meanwhile, BJP accused AAP of diverting blame to BJP over a case originally filed by Congress. Dig Deeper Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT/File)

The NIA has announced a ₹10 lakh reward each for information leading to the capture of Harjit Singh alias Laddi from Punjab's Nawanshahr and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu from Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, suspects in VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar's murder case. Prabhakar was fatally shot on April 13, 2024, at his shop in Nangal town, Punjab, by two unidentified gunmen who fled the scene. The identities of informants will be protected, and the NIA has released photos of the suspects. Earlier, Rupnagar Police and SSOC Mohali arrested two operatives linked to the case, leading Punjab Police to declare it solved within three days. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Lok Sabha Speaker election: Om Birla vs K Suresh today amid TMC suspense. Dig Deeper

Rahul Gandhi chosen LoP in Lok Sabha after INDIA meeting. Dig Deeper

AIADMK MLAs meet Tamil Nadu Governor as row over hooch deaths heats up. Dig Deeper

India News

Indians failing to meet recommended standard of physical activity, finds study. Dig Deeper

Fourth FIR registered against Prajwal in sexual abuse case. Dig Deeper

8-term MP gears up to fight for LS Speaker’s post. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Abraham Lincoln wax statue melts in sweltering Washington DC heat. Dig Deeper

Who is Hemant Mistry? Indian American motel manager punched to death in Colorado. Dig Deeper

Who is Julian Assange, the polarizing founder of the secret-spilling website WikiLeaks? Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

During the 2024 T20 World Cup's final Super Eight match against Bangladesh, Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib sparked controversy by appearing to fake cramps, delaying play. This led to debates on fair play. The incident occurred amid a tight match affected by rain, where his actions were seen as time-wasting. Despite criticism, Gulbadin's return after a brief delay helped Afghanistan secure a crucial victory. Post-match, his behavior drew scrutiny on social media, but captain Rashid Khan dismissed it, emphasizing minimal impact on the game. ICC rules allow umpires to penalize such acts with a warning or five penalty runs, but no action was taken during the match. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently wed in a quiet ceremony followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai. Reports initially suggested that Sonakshi's brothers, Luv and Kussh Sinha, were absent, but Kussh clarified that he did attend despite misinformation. He expressed dismay over inaccurate reports circulating about his absence and emphasized his support and good wishes for his sister. The wedding was attended by Bollywood luminaries like Salman Khan and Rekha. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who dated for seven years, celebrated their union with heartfelt messages and traditional attire, marking a new chapter in their journey together. Dig Deeper

Trending

Doctors at Northwestern Medicine performed a groundbreaking kidney transplant where the patient, John Nicholas, remained awake and engaged throughout the procedure. This marked the first such case at the medical center, aiming to reduce risks associated with general anesthesia and shorten hospital stays. Nicholas, 28, reported feeling no pain during surgery and was discharged within 24 hours. His friend, Pat Wise, donated the kidney after Nicholas, who had suffered kidney issues since age 16, needed a transplant. The hospital's initiative, aimed at increasing access to transplantation for high-risk patients, garnered significant attention and support on social media. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.