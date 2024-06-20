Morning briefing: Centre plans PMLA amendment; Nancy Pelosi takes aim at China's Xi from Dharamshala, and more

The Union government plans to introduce a bill to amend the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), adding a "restitution of attached properties" clause to return assets of economic offenders to banks. The Prevention of Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to reduce offences in Part A of Scheduled Offences due to changes in criminal laws. Consultations are ongoing with the finance ministry, MHA, ED, FIU, CBIC, and other stakeholders. The bill could be introduced by the monsoon session. The Supreme Court is currently reviewing PMLA provisions, with multiple petitions challenging the ED’s powers. Dig deeper Representative Image

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused China and President Xi Jinping of trying to erase Tibetan culture after meeting the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. Pelosi criticized China's actions and emphasized the enduring legacy of the Dalai Lama. The visit, led by Republican Michael McCaul, followed the US Congress passing a bill urging China to re-engage with Tibetan leaders and counter China's historical claims over Tibet. The legislation sends a strong message to Beijing. China expressed concerns over the visit and the bill, warning the US against signing it into law and threatening to defend its interests. Dig deeper

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Latest News

Weather updates today: Delhi, Noida receive rain amid heatwave; IMD predicts showers for these places Dig deeper

Tamil Nadu: At least 29 dead, 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liquor; CM Stalin takes action Dig deeper

India News

Why does Rahul Gandhi wear white t-shirt? Congress Rae Bareli MP explains Dig deeper

UGC-NET 2024 cancelled: Mallikarjun Kharge questions PM Narendra Modi; how Opposition leaders reacted Dig deeper

Global Matters

Mitt Romney still refuses to vote for Donald Trump after meeing him: ‘I draw a line and say…’ Dig deeper

Kevin Costner says he had an ‘ugly’ feud with the royals following Princess Diana's death Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) in Hyderabad recently released the Indian Dietary Guidelines 2024, aimed at promoting healthy eating patterns and preventing chronic diseases. These guidelines address the issue of unhealthy diets contributing to a 56.4% disease burden in India and emphasize reducing sugar intake to 20-25 grams per day, limiting high-fat and high-sugar foods, and encouraging the consumption of healthy fats from nuts and fish. They also recommend using earthen cookware for its nutritional benefits, incorporating millets for gut health, and including microgreens in daily meals. The guidelines caution against excessive protein supplements and alcohol consumption, urging people to consult dietitians for personalised advice. Dig deeper

Sports Going

India has had an unbeaten run in the 2024 T20 World Cup group stage and faces Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday. However, two selection issues have dominated discussions. Despite his stellar IPL performance, Virat Kohli's poor form in the group stage has raised questions about his role as an opener. Coach Rahul Dravid emphasized the team's need for flexibility in the batting order, adapting to different situations. Meanwhile, with Caribbean conditions favoring spinners, Kuldeep Yadav might be included in the XI, potentially replacing a fast bowler. Dravid hinted that either Kuldeep or Yuzvendra Chahal could play against Afghanistan. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.