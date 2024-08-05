Sanjeev Jain, CEO and MD of Parsvnath Developers, was arrested by Delhi Police at Indira Gandhi International Airport following a 60-kilometre chase. Jain had fled from his residence when police arrived to arrest him on Saturday, leading to the pursuit. He was sought in connection with a 2017 consumer complaint by Rajat Babbar, with multiple warrants—including four non-bailable and one bailable—pending against him from the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission at Shahdara police station. Dig Deeper Sanjeev Jain, CEO of Parsvnath Developers, was arrested by Delhi police at the Indira Gandhi airport after a 60 km chase(parsvnath developers )

The death toll in Wayanad climbed to 221 on Sunday as rescue teams continued searching for landslide victims in three villages devastated on July 30. According to a release from the Chief Minister's office, 172 body parts have been recovered from the debris and the Chaliyar River in the neighboring Malappuram district. The ongoing rescue efforts are focused on locating any remaining victims and assessing the full impact of the disaster. Multiple landslides, early on July 30, flattened three villages which housed over 400 buildings. Dig Deeper

India News

Global Matters

Latest News

Entertainment Focus

Sana Makbul was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on August 2, defeating Naezy in the finale. This season was marked by significant drama, including intense arguments among contestants. In a recent interview with DNA, Naezy criticized Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik for their disrespectful conduct towards the female housemates, adding to the ongoing controversy surrounding the show. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Suhana Khan dazzled at a Mumbai party on Sunday alongside her brother Aryan Khan, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. The Archies star turned heads in a glamorous bodycon dress that highlighted her sophisticated style. This appearance followed another standout look just a day earlier in a floral dress, reinforcing her reputation for setting fashion trends. Suhana’s latest ensemble further solidifies her status as a style icon, offering inspiration for those looking to elevate their own fashion game. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Novak Djokovic stole the spotlight on Day 9 of the Paris 2024 Olympics by achieving a career Golden Slam. In a thrilling men’s singles final, Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) to secure Serbia's gold medal at Roland-Garros. Djokovic's victory marked a significant milestone in his career. Meanwhile, the Indian hockey team delivered a standout performance against Great Britain, showcasing their determination and skill. Both events added to the excitement and drama of the Paris Games, highlighting exceptional athletic achievements. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Yusuf Dikec gained overnight fame at the 2024 Paris Olympics for his distinctive style during the mixed team 10m air pistol event. Despite winning a silver medal, his nonchalant demeanor—shooting without headgear, with both eyes open and one hand in his pocket—captured widespread attention. Dikec continued to make headlines by posing a humorous question to Elon Musk on X, which prompted an entertaining response from the tech billionaire. Dikec's unconventional approach and social media interaction further fueled his viral status. Dig Deeper

