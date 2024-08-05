Israel braces for attack by Iran, PM Netanyahu says prepared for any scenario | Top points

Israel is bracing for simultaneous attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel is in a "multifront war against Iran’s axis of evil". Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the state memorial for Zeev Jabotinsky, Zionist leader and founder of the Israeli right-wing ideology, at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by Nama Grynbaum / POOL / AFP)

Middle East crisis have escalated following the deaths of top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. A strike in Tehran killed Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, an ally of Hezbollah. Iran and Hamas blame Israel, which has not denied its role. Recently, an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon killed top commander Fuad Shukr. Israel also confirmed that Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas' military wing, was killed in a July airstrike in Gaza.

In April, after Israel killed two Iranian generals in Syria, Iran fired over 300 rockets at Israel, most of which were intercepted by Israel and US-led coalition forces.

Israel-Iran conflict | Latest Updates

1. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “Israel is in a multifront war against Iran’s axis of evil. We are striking every one of its arms with great force. We are prepared for any scenario – both offensively and defensively.”

2. The US is increasing its military presence in the Middle East to de-escalate tensions, deploying a fighter jet squadron and keeping an aircraft carrier nearby to assist Israel.

3. A stabbing attack near Tel Aviv on Sunday killed a woman in her 70s and an 80-year-old man, and wounded two others. The attacker, a Palestinian militant, was neutralised by the police.

4. In Gaza, at least 25 people were killed and 19 injured in an Israeli strike on two schools. Israel claimed the targets were Hamas command centres.

5. Numerous foreign airlines, including Delta, United, Lufthansa, and Air India, have suspended flights to and from Israel. El Al, Israel’s national carrier, is trying to add more flights to bring Israelis home, with boats also considered for ferrying citizens.

6. Jordan’s foreign minister met Iran’s acting foreign minister in Tehran in a rare visit to prevent a wider war. Jordan, a close Western ally, has helped intercept missiles and drones fired by Iran toward Israel.

7. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed a strike on a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, the first since Israel struck the Hodeida port last month, targeting the ship Groton with ballistic missiles.

8. A senior Biden administration official urged Israel to renew Gaza cease-fire negotiations, citing increased risks of regional conflict.

9. An Israeli delegation led by the intelligence chief visited Egypt on Saturday for Gaza war talks but returned with no breakthrough.

10. Oil prices rose due to Middle East tensions and the potential for an Iranian strike on Israel. Brent crude exceeded $77 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $74.