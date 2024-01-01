Morning briefing: Colombo bans Chinese ships entering ports; fraud warning over Ram Temple donation, all latest news

Sri Lanka has informed India that it will not allow any Chinese research vessel to dock at its ports or operate within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) for a period of one year, people aware of the matter said on Sunday. The move comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging President Ranil Wickremesinghe to respect Indian strategic and security concerns during their meeting on July 21, 2023. Dig deeper Chinese spy ship Xiang Yang Hong 03.

Weeks ahead of the grand consecration of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a racket is allegedly defrauding people in the guise of collecting donations to support the construction of the temple. This scam has prompted the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to approach Uttar Pradesh police. The VHP has also issued a warning on social media, asking people not to fall prey to the scam. Dig deeper

The Latest News

An overjoyed Taylor Swift was spotted watching Travis Kelce and his team take on the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve. Dig deeper

A member of Harvard’s student Honor Council said president Claudine Gay must resign after plagiarism allegations against her surfaced. Dig deeper

India News

ISRO will welcome the New Year with the launch is India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources Dig deeper

The Kerala government’s groundbreaking initiative named K-SMART is set to improve digital access to government services offered by local self-government bodies Dig deeper

Global Matters

Ukraine's shelling of the city of Donetsk in early New Year's Day hours killed four people, a Russian-installed official in the eastern region of Ukraine said Dig deeper

Will Donald Trump return to the Oval Office? Will the Labour Party finally end the Conservative’s 13-year streak in the UK? Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Australia's David Warner has announced his retirement from ODI cricket. The 37-year-old had previously stated that he would be ending his Test career after Australia's upcoming Test against Pakistan in Sydney but Warner has now said that he will be hanging up his boots in ODI cricket as well. However, the opener has said that he will keep himself available for selection in the Champions Trophy in 2025. Dig deeper

Entertainment focus

In January 2024, several web series, including Indian Police Force, Killer Soup, and Karmma Calling, will release across several OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as Gyeongseong Creature second part and Fool Me Once, among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of web series that you can look forward to in January. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Bollywood celebrities welcomed the New Year by partying or holidaying with their loved ones. Malaika Arora was also one of them, as the paparazzi captured the diva stepping out in Mumbai. Malaika slipped into a party-ready fit for her New Year plans with her loved ones. Dig deeper

