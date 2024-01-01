ISRO's XPoSat: India to launch first polarimetry mission from Sriharikota today. 10 points

The Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO will welcome the New Year with the launch is India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions. The launch of X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite or XPoSAT, which would offer insights into celestial objects such as black holes – onboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket on Monday morning – comes after the success of its Gaganyaan Test Vehicle D1 mission in October. The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, will carry primary payload XPoSat.

The PSLV-C58 rocket will lift off at 9.10 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, will carry primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to be deployed in low earth orbits. Four Indian space startups will launch their payloads to demonstrate microsatellite subsystems, thrusters or small engines that keep satellites in desired orbits, and radiation shield coating for satellites onboard the PSLV-C58 mission.

Top points on ISRO's XPoSat launch