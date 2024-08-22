Morning briefing: Congress' nationwide protest against SEBI chief; Ram Madhav’s return energises J-K BJP, and more

The Congress party will hold a nationwide protest on Thursday in response to Hindenburg Research's allegations against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch. The party is calling for Buch's resignation and a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the Adani Group controversy. The allegations have intensified scrutiny of SEBI's regulatory actions and raised concerns about governance and transparency in India's financial sector. The protest underscores the growing tension between political entities and financial regulators amid ongoing debates about corporate oversight and accountability. Dig Deeper The Congress party will hold a nationwide protest on Thursday in response to Hindenburg Research's allegations against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch(PTI)

BJP leader Ram Madhav, newly appointed as election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to lead the party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. Scheduled for September, these elections will be the first in a decade for the region. Madhav’s return marks the end of his five-year political hiatus and has invigorated the local BJP unit, which previously collaborated with him in 2014. Union Minister G Kishen Reddy will also assist in overseeing the elections. Madhav’s involvement is seen as a strategic move to boost the party’s performance in the crucial polls. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

‘Emergency’ at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat on Air India flight Dig Deeper

Explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharma plant kills 16, injures 30 others Dig Deeper

India News

J&K election: Rahul Gandhi visits Srinagar's famous restaurant, enjoys ice cream at Lal Chowk Dig Deeper

On eve of Ukraine visit, PM Narendra Modi's ‘not time for war’ message from Poland Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump abruptly stops North Carolina rally, seeks urgent medical aid: 'A Doctor, Please!' Dig Deeper

Bill Clinton roars at DNC with age swipe at Trump, hails Harris' McDonald's record but warns election could 'slip away' Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

"Stree 2," starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, continues to perform strongly at the Indian box office even after a week of release. The film, a sequel to the 2018 hit "Stree," is approaching the ₹300 crore mark. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹51.8 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹31.4 crore on day two, ₹43.85 crore on day three, ₹55.9 crore on day four, ₹38.1 crore on day five, and ₹25.8 crore on day six. The steady box office performance highlights its ongoing popularity and significant audience interest. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India captain Rohit Sharma, speaking at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai, praised former head coach Rahul Dravid, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI secretary Jay Shah as the "three pillars" behind India's T20 World Cup victory last month. Rohit, who led India to their second T20 World Cup title and first ICC trophy in 11 years, also set his sights on future success, vowing to replicate this achievement in the Champions Trophy and World Test Championship finals next year. His comments came as he was honored as the men’s international cricketer of the year. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kangana Ranaut has been actively promoting her upcoming film, Emergency. Recently, she shared photos of her latest promotional look on Instagram. Embracing retro charm, Kangana wore a floral-printed white saree paired with a checkered cropped blouse. Both pieces are from the Spring Summer 2024 collection of the clothing label Pero. Her Instagram post featured the caption, “Emergency on 6th September IN,” highlighting the film’s release date. The stylish ensemble reflects a vintage appeal, generating excitement as the film’s release date approaches. Kangana’s fashion choice underscores her commitment to creating buzz for her latest project. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Two doctors recently shared a viral Instagram video that creatively explains the concept of consent using the simple scenario of asking someone for tea. Directed at “boys and men,” the video has gained widespread appreciation for its clear, accessible approach. The caption challenges men to reflect on their role in promoting consent and supporting change. It reads, “‘Explain like I’m 5 years old’: What is consent? Seems obvious? You’d be surprised. To men who want to help create change, stop saying it’s #notallmen and question why there are #notenoughmen.” The message emphasizes the need for more men to be proactive allies and supporters. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)