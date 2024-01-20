Morning briefing: Czech court ruling on Pannun case accused Nikhil Gupta; Day 5 rituals of Ram Mandir, all latest news

The Prague high court has approved the extradition of Nikhil Gupta, a 52-year-old Indian man, to the United States. US prosecutors accuse Gupta of participating in a thwarted plot to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. The indictment, unsealed in November of the previous year, alleges Gupta collaborated with an Indian government employee in the unsuccessful scheme against Pannun, who holds dual US and Canadian citizenships. Nikhil Gupta was apprehended in Prague on June 30, 2023, and is currently held there. The US government is actively pursuing his extradition to face charges in the United States. Dig deeper Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is pictured in his office.(AP)

On the fifth day of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, the sanctum santorum, housing the idol of Lord Ram installed on Thursday, will undergo purification with holy water from the Saryu river. This will be followed by the 'Vaastu shanti' and 'Annadhivas' rituals. In accordance with Vedic traditions, 'Vaastu shanti' aims to attain peace from the elements—sky, water, earth, fire, and air—each holding significance in Vaastu shastra. The ritual is performed to eliminate any remaining defects in the new temple structure, supplementing the earlier Vaastu puja conducted on January 18. Dig deeper

Alec Baldwin indicted again for involuntary manslaughter charge in Rust gunfire case. Dig deeper

Koffee with Karan: Why Orry bothers you so much Dig deeper

‘If Congress wants to…’: What Harbhajan Singh said on Ayodhya's Ram temple, his faith and PM Modi. Dig deeper

Cold conditions to continue for three more days: IMD Dig deeper

Microsoft claims Russian state-sponsored group hacked its employees' emails: ‘Password spray attack’. Dig deeper

‘Where’s Deborah?’; Internet blasts Biden for mistakenly claiming that he saw Dem Congresswoman. Dig deeper

As India prepares for the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rinku Singh has emerged as a standout performer, making himself indispensable in the final XI. Over nine innings since November 2023, including matches against Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan, Rinku has solidified his role as India's designated finisher in T20 cricket. While neither Captain Rohit Sharma nor Coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed T20 World Cup plans, veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has endorsed Rinku, drawing comparisons to the legendary MS Dhoni. Singh's consistent performances position him as a key player for India in the upcoming tournament. Dig deeper

On its eighth day at the box office, the film "HanuMan," featuring Teja Sajja and directed by Prasanth Varma, has achieved a remarkable collection of nearly ₹99 crore, according to Sacnilk.com. The movie, which hit theaters on January 12, also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. The substantial box office earnings reflect the film's success and audience appeal since its release. Dig deeper

Jewellery serves as a universal form of decoration and a powerful means of self-expression, allowing individuals to showcase their unique style. A recent trend in accessories involves the artistic incorporation of alphabet charms and motto motifs in jewellery designs, gaining popularity for their ability to capture personal experiences in beautiful and meaningful pieces. Adding a personal touch to one's style has become a statement, and contemporary alphabet pendant designs offer a wonderful way to stand out and make that statement. These adaptable letter necklaces are essential for a stylish wardrobe, providing a versatile means of self-expression in any ensemble. Dig deeper

