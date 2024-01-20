‘If Congress wants to…’: What Harbhajan Singh said on Ayodhya's Ram temple, his faith and PM Modi

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday reiterated that he will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya , describing the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony of the grand mandir on January 22 as a “historic day”. The Rajya Sabha MP also took potshots at the Congress over declining the invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh(ANI)

On the Congress accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of using the temple ceremony for "political motives," Harbhajan Singh said, “It is a different matter. But the right thing is that the temple is being inaugurated. Whoever decides to go there is their choice, and it's ultimately the decision of the Congress whether they wish to go there. Personally, I will definitely visit the Ram temple, and anyone with objections can express themselves however they see fit...”

Harbhajan also appealed to people to turn up for the event in large numbers.

"My good wishes to the people of the country. The pran pratishtha is going to take place. As many people as possible should join the event and seek blessings. It is a historic day. Lord Ram belongs to everyone. It is a big thing that the temple of Lord Ram is being constructed at his birthplace. Everyone should go," the former Indian spin sensation said.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Harbhajan said under the latter's leadership the temple is being built.

"I am a strict believer in religion and God. I visit every mandir, Masjid and gurudwara to seek blessings. I will visit the temple whenever I get a chance. There is no doubt about it. It is our fortune that the temple is being inaugurated during our life time. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the temple is being constructed," he said.

Congress declines Ram temple invitation

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, had earlier "respectfully declined" the invitation “for the Ram temple inauguration”, calling it a “BJP-RSS” event.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the RSS and the BJP have made the January 22 function at Ram temple in Ayodhya “a completely political Narendra Modi function” and that it is difficult for Congress leaders “to go to a political function which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and the RSS”.

Yogi Adityanath inspects arrangements

Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the arrangements in Ayodhya on Friday, expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram temple on Thursday amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.