Morning briefing: Donations from Santiago Martin highest for TMC; altercation on AMU campus, and more news

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress received ₹540 crore from Santiago Martin's Future Gaming through electoral bonds, becoming the largest beneficiary of the 'Lottery King's' firm. The Bharatiya Janata Party also received ₹100 crore from the company. Dig deeper Santiago Martin (Reuters file photo)

Security was tightened at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on Thursday after an altercation between two groups of students over Holi celebrations, PTI reported, citing the police. The incident took place near the Zakir Hussain College of Engineering compound late in the afternoon when some youngsters were celebrating Holi with colours which was objected to by some others. Dig deeper

Latest News

‘Karma’: Ex-Congress leader recalls 2011 anti-corruption protests as Kejriwal arrested by ED. Dig deeper

Reddit IPO's Wall Street debut: Social media stock makes roaring start, closing up nearly 50%. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Here's how Donald Trump can raise money by $3 billion to pay his legal bills. Dig deeper

Archbishop of Canterbury warns against Kate Middleton's conspiracy theories. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

When it’s MS Dhoni, you never know. First, it was 2015, then 2019 and now 2024. It’s almost like Dhoni and surprises go hand-in-hand as he sprung another one out of the bag when he decided to step down as captain of Chennai Super Kings. On the eve of the start of the 17th edition of the IPL, Dhoni and CSK dropped a mega bombshell announcing Ruturaj Gaikwad as their new skipper, and although the writing was on the wall, when it came out, it hit pretty bad and marked the end of an era. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Ajith Kumar recently went on a biking trip with his friends, pictures and videos of which have surfaced on X. The actor, who will soon resume shooting for one of his upcoming films, took a break from work to head on a short trip where he even cooked for his friends. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Spring bursts forth in the riot of colour with Holi, an Indian celebration that captivates hearts with its joyous, camaraderie spirit, and symbolic hues. It brings a sensory overload of joy, a reminder to embrace life's colourful possibilities and shed inhibitions. Beyond this cultural revelry, the festival’s essence can be knitted in the corners of your homes, altering your interior spaces into a year-round celebration of life. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)