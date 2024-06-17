Morning briefing: Eid-al-Adha celebrations across India, Cong Kerala unit mocks PM Modi for meeting with Pope; and more

Muslims across the country are celebrating Eid-al-Adha on Monday, June 17. On this occasion, people offered namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid and Mahim's Makhdoom Ali Mahimi mosque in Mumbai. Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also extended their greetings on the eve of Eid-al-Adha. Arif Mohammed said the festival glorifies the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in God and inspires people to remain united. Dig deeper Muslims perform prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

After the Kerala unit of the Congress party mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his meeting with Pope Francis, BJP leaders from the southern state hit back, with one even claiming that the X handle of the grand old party's Kerala unit was being operated by ‘radical Islamists’ or ‘Urban Naxals.’ PM Modi and Pope Francis met during the recent G7 Summit in Italy. Also, this was the Prime Minister's maiden foreign visit in his third term, for which he was sworn in on June 9. Dig deeper

India News

YouTuber arrested from Rajasthan for threatening actor Salman Khan. Dig deeper

‘Biased’: Kapil Sibal's big charge against Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Dig deeper

Latest News

Gautam Adani meets Bhutan PM, signs MoU for 570 MW green hydro plant: ‘Looking forward to working closely’. Dig deeper

FSSAI suspends licence of Fortune Dairy after human finger found in ice cream. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Bill Ackman fumes over Biden being helped off stage by Obama, 'his second term is a grave threat’. Dig deeper

Muslim student from UIC calls America ‘cancer’ in viral video, netizens say ‘leave and never come back’. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Even on the eve of India's T20 World Cup warm-up game earlier this month against Bangladesh, experts and veteran cricketers discussed the likely batting line-up for the ICC tournament. With the players fresh from the recently completed IPL season and in form, India was spoilt for choices with umpteen probabilities at disposal. But the Indian team management gave the first hint towards their likely playing XI in that practice game against Bangladesh before making it official in their World Cup opener on June 5 against Ireland. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The return of House of the Dragon after nearly two years comes with solid expectations. Season 1 of the Game of Thrones prequel series set the bar high, positioning its viewers right in the middle of the action, with vibrant character development covering roughly 20 years in the Dance of the Dragons. Season 2 begins firmly after the bloody aftermath of the previous season, where Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) youngest son Lucerys (Elliot Mitchell) was murdered by Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) and his dragon. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Alia Bhatt made headlines on Sunday by adding another feather to her cap, turning writer with the release of her first book, "ED Finds A Home," at the Storyverse Children's Lit Fest in Mumbai. She was accompanied at the book launch by her mother, Soni Razdan, and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Alia is a total stunner and whenever she steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty. Her latest outing was no exception as she dazzled in a bright yellow floral dress that epitomised summer chic. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.)