Morning briefing: Glasgow gurdwara apologises to Indian envoy, war-like stores recovered in J-K; and all the latest news

Glasgow Gurdwara has strongly condemned the Friday incident where the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Dorwaiswami, was blocked by some pro-Khalistan elements from participating in a planned interaction. The gurudwara has personally apologized to the Indian envoy. In a letter to the High Commissioner, the Glasgow gurdwara committee assured the High Commissioner that the three persons involved in the unsavoury incident were not part of their regular congregation and were unknown to the community gurudwara. Dig deeper Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami was prevented from entering the Glasgow Gurdwara on Saturday.(File)

In separate operations, two heavily armed terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Saturday, the Indian Army said. During the operation, the forces recovered the bodies of the two terrorists and two AK series rifles along with ammunition were also recovered from the site, the Army said further. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Prime minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone and launch projects worth ₹13,500 crore in Telangana today

Congress MP P Chidambaram's advice on Cauvery row: Both states must act on the Commission's decision

India News

'TMC a rich party, should use chartered flights to send workers to Delhi': Suvendu Adhikari

Chhattisgarh deputy CM TS Singh Deo reacts after PM Modi cites his remarks to attack Congress

Good Read

Indian government has admitted that its estimate of wheat output for the 2022-23 season is under dispute, with grain traders arguing that production could not have been more than 102-103 million tonnes, compared to the government's estimate of 112-113 million tonnes. The discrepancy has led to high cereal inflation in the country, despite expectations of falling prices and substantial state-held stocks. The agriculture ministry is now preparing to use a fleet of technology-driven models to estimate sowing and yields for reliable data. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Balochistan blast: Pakistan's minister alleges India's involvement in suicide attack; toll rises to 60

Possible shutdown won't be my fault, says Joe Biden

Entertainment Focus

Dance reality show India's Best Dancer season 3 contestant Samarpan Lama won the trophy on Saturday night. Samarpan also won a prize money of ₹15 lakh while his choreographer Bhawna Khanduja was awarded a cheque of ₹5 lakh. After winning the trophy, Samarpan said, “It feels surreal. I always watched reality shows and wished that I would be a part of one such show someday. But what I never imagined was winning my first dance reality show; it’s truly a dream come true for me." Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

International Coffee Day is a global celebration of coffee that takes place on October 1 each year. It is a day for coffee fans and lovers to come together and celebrate one of the world's most famous drinks. Coffee is a delicious beverage that can be enjoyed in many different ways. Whether you prefer it hot and black or topped with whipped cream or chocolate chips, coffee has something to offer everyone. However, coffee goes beyond merely a beverage and may be enjoyed in the form of cakes, pudding, chocolate, and other foods. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.