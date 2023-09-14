Morning briefing: India demands probe in US student death, tributes pour for J&K martyrs; and all the latest news

India has called for a thorough investigation into the tragic death of Jaahnavi Kandula, an Indian-origin student who was struck and killed by a police vehicle in Seattle in January. The demand for an investigation follows the release of a video purportedly showing a police officer, Daniel Auderer, making callous remarks and laughing about the incident. Kandula, a 23-year-old graduate student, lost her life when she was hit by the patrol car driven by police officer Kevin Dave, who was reportedly driving at a high speed. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has expressed deep concern and pledged to work closely with local authorities for a comprehensive investigation into the case. Dig Deeper A photo of Jaahnavi Kandula is displayed with flowers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Seattle, at the intersection where she was killed by a Seattle Police officer driving north while responding to a nearby medical incident. (AP)

More on Jaahnavi Kandula | ‘There’s nothing for me to do’: Speeding Seattle cop laments after his car kills Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula. Dig Deeper

Seattle cop jokes about Indian student's demise, investigation launched. Dig Deeper

An encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district resulted in the tragic loss of three decorated officers—a colonel, a major, and a deputy superintendent of police. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak, and DSP Humayun Muzamil Bhat were killed in action during the operation. The joint operation, initiated based on intelligence about terrorist movement in Anantnag's Garol forest area, led to a heavy exchange of gunfire, injuring the officers. Despite efforts, they succumbed to their injuries at an army base hospital in Srinagar. The incident occurred in a region that had experienced a significant reduction in terror attacks over the past five years, underscoring the challenges still faced by security forces in the volatile region. Dig Deeper

More from Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army organizes two-day annual Gulmarg Festival in Jammu and Kashmir to boost tourism and promote local talent. Dig Deeper

Army develops multi-utility legged equipment. Here's how it works. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Nipah in Kerala: 5 cases; 700 people on contact list, 77 high-risk. Dig Deeper

'Desh bechnewalo…': BJP leader thanks Shah Rukh Khan for exposing ‘corrupt Congress’. Dig Deeper

India News

Scrub Typhus kills 5 in Odisha, 9 in Shimla. What is the deadly infection? Dig Deeper

Achuthanandan asked me to find letter against Chandy in sexual assault case, says middleman. Dig Deeper

Avoid comments on Sanatana Dharma, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tells party workers. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Kim Jong Un invites Russia's Putin to visit North Korea; vows ‘full support’ for Moscow. Dig Deeper

Over 70 factory workers looted in Pakistan's Karachi, report states. Dig Deeper

ChatGPT diagnoses patients ‘like a human doctor’, study reveales. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

The Indian Sports Ministry has expanded the Asian Games contingent to 651 athletes, with 17 new names added. Notably, this marks the debut of Modern Pentathlon, an Olympic discipline, at the Asian Games, with Mayank Vaibhav Chapheker representing India. The decision came after the Sports Ministry reconsidered, recognizing the Asian Games as a qualifier for the Paris Olympics. None of the athletes met the ministry's eligibility criteria, leading two athletes to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court ordered the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to review the matter. Several other sports, including jiu-jitsu, kurash, and shooting, also saw additional athletes included in the contingent. Replacements were named for athletes who tested positive for doping, and two officials were added at "no cost to the government." Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Vicky Kaushal has shared insights into the pressure surrounding him and wife Katrina Kaif regarding having children. In an interview with Radio City, Vicky revealed that both his and Katrina's families are relaxed and do not pressure them about starting a family. He humorously mentioned that no family member is inquiring about "good news." Vicky also emphasized the significance of family in his life, stating that his parents were the first to know about his relationship with Katrina, highlighting their close bond. The couple surprised everyone with their private wedding in 2021 and has since maintained a private stance regarding their personal lives. Vicky has upcoming film projects, including "The Great Indian Family" and "Sam Bahadur." Dig Deeper

Lifestlye and Health

Bollywood luminaries graced the Globalspa Awards 2023 in Mumbai, bedecked in dazzling red carpet attire. Rekha, an eternal style icon, chose her signature look with a cream and gold Chikankari saree, radiating timeless elegance. Manushi Chhillar exuded regal vibes in a black sequin gown with a voluminous tulle skirt, while Vaani Kapoor shone in a bright yolk yellow halter-neck gown. Raveena Tandon glittered in a black sequined gown, and Sobhita Dhulipala stunned in a hot pink saree adorned with gold embroidery. Randeep Hooda opted for a monochrome ensemble, and Babil Khan embraced the red carpet in a sharp red suit. These Bollywood stars added a glamorous touch to the awards night with their impeccable fashion choices. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON