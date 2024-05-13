Morning briefing: INDIA, NDA equations in LS polls phase 4; BJP deploys veterans to mentor contenders, and more

The INDIA alliance, led by the Congress, faces significant intra-alliance conflicts in the fourth phase of polling, according to Hindustan Times analysis. In contrast, the BJP-led NDA remains largely unified, with minor conflicts in only two constituencies. In the 96 PCs voting today, the NDA has fielded 97 candidates across 95 PCs, with conflicts in just two. Conversely, the INDIA bloc has 148 candidates across 95 PCs, with conflicts in 48 seats. These conflicts stem from various factors, including formal seat-sharing arrangements and smaller constituents fielding candidates independently. Dig Deeper The BJP-led NDA remains largely unified, with minor conflicts in only two constituencies. (File)

The BJP has initiated a mentorship program for first-time candidates, drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata's concept of Krishna guiding Arjuna. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla mentors Piyush Goyal, CP Joshi mentors Dharmendra Pradhan, and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank mentors Bansuri Swaraj. This mentoring extends beyond newcomers, with seasoned politicians like Sanjeev Balyan also receiving guidance. Mentors like Alpesh Thakore are assigned constituencies outside their usual zone, aiming to bolster campaign effectiveness. The system aims to ensure accountability and strengthen the party's organizational prowess. Other mentors include Pratima Bhowmik, Biplab Deb, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Rajendra Rathore, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Madan Dilawar, and Gajendra Shekhawat. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Phase 4 of 2024 Lok Sabha elections today: 1,717 candidates, 96 seats in 10 states/UT. Dig Deeper

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha assembly elections 2024: Polling underway for 203 seats. Dig Deeper

Democracy being disrobed like Draupadi: Uddhav Thackeray. Dig Deeper

India News

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar mocked for holding BJP insignia at PM Modi's Patna rally. Dig Deeper

The suspense over statehood for Delhi and BJP’s changing stance. Dig Deeper

Before global scrutiny, MDH faced many US rejections. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Miss USA scandal: Indian origin Miss Teen resigns amid toxic culture, financial trouble, mistreatment claims. Dig Deeper

Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s mom shares heartbreaking Mother's Day message, ‘I don’t want to let you go’| Watch. Dig Deeper

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Mexico-Guatemala border. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

During IPL 2023, tensions between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly were evident, with reports of them unfollowing each other on Instagram. Kohli's removal from ODI captaincy in 2021 intensified the rift, leading to a war of words with Ganguly. The IPL match between RCB and DC saw Kohli's apparent displeasure towards Ganguly, but they reconciled with a handshake in a later fixture. A year later, after RCB's win against DC in IPL 2024, Ganguly showed respect to Kohli, symbolized by removing his cap and congratulating him. RCB's victory marked their fifth consecutive win, positioning them fifth in the points table, while DC slid to sixth. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Alia Bhatt celebrated Mother's Day with her family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt, as seen in a picture she shared on Instagram. The family wore white outfits and sat on a decorated balcony. Recently returning from the Met Gala, Alia's family praised her appearance. She will star in the upcoming film "Jigra" alongside Vedang Raina, set to release on September 27, 2024, and is also lined up for a Spy Universe film with filming starting later this year. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

World Cocktail Day on May 13 celebrates the global love for cocktails, marking the publication of their first definition. Cocktails enhance social gatherings worldwide, uniting people in joy. Defined by "The Balance and Columbian Repository" as a mix of spirits, sugar, water, and bitters, cocktails offer endless possibilities. Whether a novice or expert, these four drink ideas will elevate your toast, adding flair to your celebrations. So, don your chef's hat and prepare to mark World Cocktail Day 2024 in style! Cheers to the delightful drinks that bring people together in celebration. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon