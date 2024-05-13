Democracy being disrobed like Draupadi: Thackeray

Mumbai: Drawing a parallel between the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and the Mahabharata, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that like Draupadi was disrobed in the epic, democracy was being disrobed in the country. In an interview with the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saama, Thackeray lashed out at prime minister Narendra Modi, saying he had received only love from Maharashtra thus far, and now he would witness how Maharashtra curses. He also claimed that there was a saffron wave in favour of Shiv Sena (UBT) and a change would be seen in the state soon. HT Image

Thackeray spoke about many issues during the interview. On the undivided Shiv Sena’s election symbol being granted to the Eknath Shinde-led party, he said that the role of the earlier governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, was deeply circumspect. He also said that the case seeking disqualification of legislators who crossed over to the Shinde camp was not being heard in court despite repeated reminders.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The PM called us nakli Shiv Sena even though the supreme court is yet to deliver its verdict. This shows that the Election Commission is their servant. I wonder if the PM will attempt to mount indirect pressure on the court so that we don’t get the symbol and status of the official Shiv Sena,” he said.

Thackeray said Maharashtra had a big role to play in Modi’s ascent to power as over 40 MPs were elected from the state. “But they turned out to be traitors,” he said, adding that as long as he was the chief minister, no one dared take businesses from Maharashtra to Gujarat. “But after that, and they have taken many businesses to Gujarat.”

Terming the Modi government as ‘Ghajini’ sarkar, he said what was promised in 2014 was forgotten in 2019 and what was promised in 2019 was forgotten now. “People have been fooled twice. One can fool some of the people some time, but not all the people all the time,” he said, adding that people had begun to see through tall claims of the government.

He also blamed the Modi-led regime for breaking the Shiv Sena and the NCP and said they would be taught a lesson soon. “Modi is touring the entire state and he may end up doing roadshows in lanes and alleys, but he will have to suffer and face the anger of Maharashtra,” he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief wondered if the proposed roadshow by Modi in Ghatkopar, where party workers were barred from campaigning in Gujarati-dominated housing societies, was meant to give power to people who hated Marathi speakers. “Marathi people never did any dadagiri. In fact, it was the Shiv Sena which saved all including Gujaratis during the 1992-93 riots,” he said.

Speaking on the Kashmir issue, Thackeray said that the government could neither stop attacks on Pandits nor give them back their homes. “There is trouble in Manipur too, but neither has the prime minister visited the place, nor does he talk about it,” he said.

While the ruling alliance has often compared Thackeray with Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, the Sena (UBT) chief referred to the comparison to taunt Modi, but without taking his name. “Those who went to Pakistan as uninvited guests for the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s birthday cannot call me Aurangzeb’s fan. Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat and went to Agra just as he has gone to Delhi. Aurangzeb tried to capture Maharashtra for 27 years but could not. The Marathas, who did their best to fight him back, are still around.”