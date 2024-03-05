Morning briefing: Jharkhand judge meets Dumka rape victim; Smriti Irani slams ‘parivaar’ dig, all latest news
The Spanish travel vlogger who was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka is in a physically stable condition but “emotionally shattered”, said a principle district judge after meeting her on Monday. Anil Kumar Mishra, Dumka’s principal district judge (PDJ) and chairman of the District Legal Services Authority met the Spanish national who was allegedly raped by seven men in Dumka, and submitted a report regarding the same to the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA), reported The Indian Express. Dig deeper
Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday launched a scathing attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc over the "parivaarvad" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the 140 crore people of India are his family members and no one could even dare to touch even a hair of the “Pradhan Sevak” (PM Modi). Addressing a gathering at the 'Namo Yuva Maha Sammelan' organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Smriti Irani said the youth, the party workers and the 140 crore Indians are “Modi's parivaar" (family). Dig deeper
After a nine-day break, the Indian cricketers will return to the field on Tuesday (March 5) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The optional practice session will also mark the beginning of India's official preparation for the fifth and final Test against England slated to begin on Thursday. India have got the second slot to train on Tuesday. After the England team completes their training in the morning session, India's practice will begin roughly around 12:30 pm. Dig deeper
Celebrities from across the country and the world attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day-long pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Rihanna, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ram Charan, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor among many others were the guests at the event. On day two, the people witnessed the three Khans--Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir come together on stage after many years as they performed. The trio at first tried doing the hook step of Ram Charan and Jr Ntr's RRR song Naatu Naatu. At one point, Ram Charan also joined them on stage as they all did the hook step of the song together. Dig deeper
