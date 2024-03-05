Morning briefing: Jharkhand judge meets Dumka rape victim; Smriti Irani slams ‘parivaar’ dig, all latest news

The Spanish travel vlogger who was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka is in a physically stable condition but “emotionally shattered”, said a principle district judge after meeting her on Monday. Anil Kumar Mishra, Dumka’s principal district judge (PDJ) and chairman of the District Legal Services Authority met the Spanish national who was allegedly raped by seven men in Dumka, and submitted a report regarding the same to the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA), reported The Indian Express. Dig deeper Police personnel escort men accused for allegedly carrying out a brutal assault on a Spanish woman, to a district court in Dumka,(AFP)

More on Dumka case: Dumka gang-rape: Jharkhand high court takes cognisance, seeks report from SP

Spanish tourist gangraped: What foreign media said on Jharkhand's Dumka shocker

Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday launched a scathing attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc over the "parivaarvad" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the 140 crore people of India are his family members and no one could even dare to touch even a hair of the “Pradhan Sevak” (PM Modi). Addressing a gathering at the 'Namo Yuva Maha Sammelan' organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Smriti Irani said the youth, the party workers and the 140 crore Indians are “Modi's parivaar" (family). Dig deeper

More on Parivaarvad jibe: BJP leaders change profile to‘Modi ka parivar’ on Lalu jibe

PM Modi responds to Lalu Prasad Yadav's swipe, top BJP leaders launch ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ campaign

Why is ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal suing Elon Musk? Dig deeper

Bitcoin price tops $67,000: Could it hit all-time high this week? Dig deeper

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur accuses media of distorting her remarks after BJP denied ticket in 1st list Dig deeper

SC strikes balance between graft charges, parliamentary privilege Dig deeper

North Korea slams South Korea-US drills, warns of military moves Dig deeper

39 killed as Afghanistan battles heavy rains, snowfall Dig deeper

After a nine-day break, the Indian cricketers will return to the field on Tuesday (March 5) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The optional practice session will also mark the beginning of India's official preparation for the fifth and final Test against England slated to begin on Thursday. India have got the second slot to train on Tuesday. After the England team completes their training in the morning session, India's practice will begin roughly around 12:30 pm. Dig deeper

Celebrities from across the country and the world attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day-long pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Rihanna, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ram Charan, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor among many others were the guests at the event. On day two, the people witnessed the three Khans--Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir come together on stage after many years as they performed. The trio at first tried doing the hook step of Ram Charan and Jr Ntr's RRR song Naatu Naatu. At one point, Ram Charan also joined them on stage as they all did the hook step of the song together. Dig deeper

