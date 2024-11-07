Morning briefing: Kamala Harris vows to ‘never give up fight’; Donald Trump’s first day as US president-elect, and more

Following her electoral loss, Kamala Harris expressed her “gratitude” to voters and vowed to “never give up the fight” in a fiery statement. Taking to X, Harris wrote, “My heart is full today—full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve.” Harris asserted that even though this is not the outcome of the election her voters wanted, “the light of America's promise will always burn bright.” “In our nation, we owe loyalty not to a president or party, but to the Constitution of the United States, and to our conscience and our God. My allegiance to all three is why I am here to say, while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign: The fight for freedom, for opportunity, and for fairness and the dignity of all people,” Harris wrote. Dig deeper US Vice President Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024.(AFP)

US President-elect Donald Trump began his first day after winning the election by receiving congratulatory calls from world leaders, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he began transitioning to the presidency. Donald Trump kept a low profile after his early-morning victory speech in Florida, focusing on calls from domestic and international leaders, key supporters, and donors, reported the Associated Press. Meanwhile, Joe Biden's team urged Donald Trump’s camp to sign necessary agreements to start the formal transition, as required by federal law. Delays in these agreements could impede security clearance processing for Donald Trump’s future administration, potentially impacting access to sensitive government information. Dig deeper

Latest News

Bengaluru bus driver suffers heart attack while driving, dies; Conductor's quick action saves passengers: Report

Vice President-elect JD Vance's sweet note for Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri: 'To my…'

India News

Trump's win sparks celebrations in Andhra Pradesh, ancestral home of next second lady

Hindu society's norms should not be challenged for property rights: SC

Trending

Content creator Sharan Hegde announced that he has laid off 15 per cent of his workforce. The decision comes as part of his first cost-cutting exercise since he set up his company a little over two years ago, he said, adding that the company is now focussing on implementing AI-driven cost savings. Hegde, a hugely influential financial content creator with over 2.7 million followers on Instagram, is the founder and CEO of 1% Club which claims to help people achieve financial independence. He founded the company in 2022.

Business News

Donald Trump's return to the White House after winning the November 5 US presidential election could significantly impact American business. Much of this will depend on his appointments for key positions, such as deputies and cabinet members, including whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk plays a role, as well as the tariffs he decides to impose. Elon Musk's support for Donald Trump's second presidential victory has granted the billionaire entrepreneur considerable influence, potentially helping his companies secure advantageous government treatment.

Global Matters

A video showed how an American political historian known as the 'Nostradamus' of elections reacted when he realised his prediction of the outcome of the US election was wrong. Allan Lichtman, a historian and author with a track record of poll predictions, had predicted that Kamala Harris had the winning chance in this US election race. Lichtman has correctly predicted the outcome of nine of the 10 elections since 1984. In a livestream, he was captured repeatedly saying "I don't get it" as it began to become evident that Donald Trump would win.

Entertainment Focus

Donald Trump has become the US President for a second time. The Republican candidate best Democrat Kamala Harris by a wide margin in the race for the White House, securing his comeback win. Many have pointed out that Trump owes his political career to his media appearances in the two decades before that, which elevated his public stature. However, Trump is not the first 'actor' to sit in the Oval Office. That honour belongs to Ronald Reagan. Ronald Reagan was an actor who became a star during the Golden Age of Hollywood – the 1930s and '40s. Starting out as a radio performer, Reagan became a screen actor and a well-known one too.

Lifestyle and Health

The six yards of grace may not be all good news. Recently, the risk of wearing sarees being associated with cancer is being talked about, and the fear is real. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Darshana Rane, Consultant - Medical Oncology, HCG Cancer Cantre, Borivali, said, "A rare but notable condition called saree cancer can affect women who wear sarees daily. This unique condition usually occurs in the midsection, or at the waistline, and results from chronic irritation caused by a tightly tied petticoat cord (or nada), which secures the saree in place." Also referred to as 'petticoat cancer', this condition happens in people who wear their petticoat's thread too tight on the waist. "When this cord is fastened constantly at the same level in the abdomen, it can lead to dermatoses (skin irritation), which can become ulcers, also known as Marjolin's ulcer, and, in very rare cases, malignancy," said Dr. Darshana Rane.

Sports Goings

Pat Cummins is slowly and steadily becoming the true embodiment of the word 'clutch'. Time and time again, the Australian captain has shown that no one comes close to him when it comes to performing under pressure. Be it scoring vital runs under pressure or picking up key wickets when his side is under the pump, Cummins is always the one to put his hand up. In just two years, Cummins has fast emerged to become one of the finest captains in world cricket

