Morning briefing: Kuwait fire triggers authorities' crackdown; all 4 gates of Jagannath temple re-opened, and more

The devastating blaze in Kuwait that killed 49 people, mostly Indian workers, is being described as the worst building fire in the country's history and has triggered a crackdown on housing violations by the local government. At least 42 Indians were among those who died on Wednesday when the fire engulfed a seven-storey building at Mangaf in southern Kuwait that housed foreign workers. Kuwait's health minister Ahmad Al-Awadhi said 56 injured people were taken to local hospitals.The incident was the worst building fire in Kuwait's history and triggered calls for action against landlords and company owners who "violate the law to house large numbers of foreign laborers in extremely unsafe conditions to cut costs", the Kuwait Times newspaper reported.

All the four gates of of Puri's Jagannath Temple have been opened for the devotees on Thursday, June 13. Chief minister Mohan Charan Manjhi, along with his ministers, Puri MP Sambit Patra, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi and other leaders also arrived at the temple in the morning. Odisha's newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party government had announced to open all the gates of the revered shrine. Manjhi, in its first cabinet meeting on Wednesday, approved the proposal to reopen all the gates of the holy shrine for devotees, which had been closed since the Covid-19 pandemic. The cabinet also announced the setting up of a corpus fund worth ₹500 crore for the 12th-century shrine's upkeep and development.

The Latest News

IT majors like Infosys, Wipro, TCS leave 10,000 freshers in limbo as onboarding deferred

Rain triggers fresh landslides in parts of Sikkim; no fresh casualty reported

India News

All 4 gates of Puri's Jagannath temple opened for devotees from today

Doda terror attacks: J&K Police releases 4 terrorists' sketch; 7 security personnel injured

Global Matters

G7 nations to use frozen Russian assets to provide $50 billion aid to Ukraine

Record 120 million people forcibly displaced by war, violence globally: UN

Sports Goings

Arshdeep Singh's precision and Suryakumar Yadav's composure propelled India to a seven-wicket victory over the USA, securing their place in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Arshdeep's remarkable spell of 4 for 9 limited the USA to a manageable 110 for 8. However, the chase, expected to be straightforward, turned into a challenging task on the slightly tricky pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Entertainment Focus

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are reportedly making it official later this month. Now, a Reddditor has leaked an audio invite featuring Sonakshi and Zaheer in which they confirm their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them to be each other's 'definite and official husband and wife.'

Lifestyle and Health

Priyanka Chopra is a global style icon. The actor has demonstrated her prowess in bringing out drop-dead gorgeous red carpet glamour and serving odd-but-cool couture with her many appearances around the globe. When in the spotlight, Priyanka carries herself with utmost elegance, offering even more to the ensembles she wears. However, according to her recent interview with Forbes, when it comes to her personal fashion choices, Priyanka sees style as a resource to access her confidence, represent who she is, and help her succeed.

