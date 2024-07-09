Morning briefing: NEET-UG likely to be held in online mode; US reacts to Modi-Putin meeting, and all latest news

The Centre is considering moving NEET-UG, the national eligibility-cum-entrance test for undergraduate medical studies, to a computer based format on the lines of JEE-Mains (for engineering studies) in coming years, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that appears to have been triggered by reports of irregularities in this year’s test, the validity of which is now the subject of cases being heard in the Supreme Court. Currently, NEET-UG is conducted offline — in pen and paper mode — wherein students have to solve multiple choice questions on an OMR sheet. Dig deeper NEET-UG likely to be held in online mode(Representational image)

The United States on Monday raised concerns with India about its relationship with Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Russia, held an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Matthew Miller further said the US hopes India, or any other country when they engage with Russia, would “make clear that Moscow should respect the UN charter and Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Dig deeper

Indian pop icon Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup died in Kolkata on Monday, their family said. Jani, 78, complained of discomfort while watching TV at their residence. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead, they said. A massive cardiac arrest was the trigger for the death, they added. Besides Usha, was survived by a son, Sunny, and a daughter, Anjali. The last rites will be held on Tuesday, the family said. Dig deeper

Airline blunders can turn a trip into a nightmare, and people often take to social media to share such experiences with others. Adding to that list is an Indian PhD scholar who shared how Air India forgot to load her luggage, which left her without a proper outfit to wear to a wedding she was scheduled to attend. X user Pooja Kathail, a Computational Biology PhD student at UC Berkeley, shared her woes on X. Her viral post received a response from the airline. Dig deeper

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's blockbuster return has been reportedly delayed; the ICC T20 World Cup-winning duo is unlikely to feature in the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka. With Gautam Gambhir set to replace an already departed Rahul Dravid as India's next head coach, hosts India will pick Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul to lead the side in the Sri Lanka series. It has been almost six months since Rohit enjoyed a break from international cricket. The veteran Indian opener has featured in every India assignment since the South Africa Test series in December-January. Dig deeper

