Morning briefing: UCC bill to be tabled in Uttarakhand; PM Modi slams Opposition over China remarks; & more

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to present the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand, 2024, bill in the state's assembly. The legislation, a key promise in the BJP's 2022 election manifesto, aims to replace personal religious laws on marriage and inheritance with common civil rules. The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the UCC panel's draft report, and the bill is expected to pass with the BJP's majority. Congress MLAs protested the waiver of the Question Hour, raising constitutional concerns. The UCC debate is significant, and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal noted the Law Commission's ongoing review of the need for a Uniform Civil Code. Dig Deeper Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Opposition for their comments on border issues with China, stating that the country won't accept their language if they act as "agents." Responding in the Lok Sabha to the discussion on the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address, Modi expressed confidence in India's armed forces and condemned attempts to demoralize them. He highlighted India's achievements in the last decade, including countering terrorism and Naxalism. Modi also addressed the issue of dividing the nation, referencing Congress MP DK Suresh's remarks. He cited Kashmir as an example of the BJP's efforts in solving longstanding issues in the country. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

'BJP's dictatorship': AAP issues fresh CCTV clip of alleged ‘ballot paper tampering’ after Supreme Court rap. Dig Deeper

14-year-old girl gagged, killed on suspicion of theft in Gurugram. Dig Deeper

Mukesh Ambani to buy Paytm's wallet business? Jio Financial denies reports. Dig Deeper

India News

Sri Lankan police delegation visits Delhi Police training centre. Dig Deeper

Chhattisgarh man seeks police aid, claims wife held captive by employer in Oman. Dig Deeper

Manipur tribal groups head to Delhi to meet IB, MHA officials. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

King Charles cancer diagnosis: Full statement of Buckingham Palace. Dig Deeper

Minister of Canadian province resigns after her comments on Palestine spark outrage. Dig Deeper

Russia accuses Biden of seeking election boost with Syria, Iraq strikes. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

After India's 106-run victory over England in Visakhapatnam, the teams have a 10-day break before the third Test in Rajkot. Key decisions are expected for the Indian squad, with discussions between captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar. India's squad faced challenges without players like Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli in the second Test. Questions regarding Jadeja's injury, Kohli's return, and squad composition for the next three Tests will be addressed soon. Former captain Kevin Pietersen suggests efforts to bring back Kohli, and changes, including the possible resting of Jasprit Bumrah, are anticipated for the Rajkot Test. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Aamir Khan expressed openness to doing romantic films if the character and story are suitable for his age. He mentioned that exploring every genre is his desire, but the role should be age-appropriate. Aamir, currently on a break after the 2022 film "Laal Singh Chaddha," emphasized the importance of fitting the character's age, avoiding roles that require him to look much younger. His upcoming production, "Laapataa Ladies," directed by Kiran Rao, recently released its trailer and the first single titled "Doubtwa." The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam and is set to release on March 1. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

When choosing skincare products for children, it's crucial to prioritize safety and gentleness for their sensitive skin. Dr. Rishabh Raj Sharma recommends five beneficial ingredients: Aloe Vera for healing and nourishment, Muesli to soothe irritated skin, Shea Butter for moisturizing and anti-inflammatory effects, Coconut Oil for moisturization and protection, and Calendula for its soothing properties. It's essential to avoid products with harsh chemicals, scents, or dyes. Parent educator Prasanna Vasanadu suggests ingredients like Almonds, Chamomile, Calendula Oil, Cocoa Butter, and Aloe Vera for hydration, protection, and overall skin health. These components contribute to a natural, gentle skincare routine, safeguarding and nourishing children's delicate skin. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon