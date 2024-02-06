When discussing skincare products for children, it is important to choose items that are safe, mild, considerate of their sensitive skin and non-irritating. Their extremely sensitive skin may respond negatively to the product. 8 finest ingredients for skin that your kids' skincare products should have (Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rishabh Raj Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology at Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Noida International University, highlighted the following five fantastic components are frequently suggested for children's skincare -

1. Aloe Vera: Known for its healing and calming qualities, aloe vera may nourish skin without irritating it and is excellent for treating small burns and cuts.

2. Muesli: Due to its inherent calming qualities, muesli is frequently found in skin care products meant to soothe irritated or eczema-prone skin. It can aid in reducing inflammation and irritation.

3. Shea Butter: Ideal for moisturising dry skin, shea butter is a rich emollient. It is also appropriate for sensitive skin because of its anti-inflammatory qualities.

4. Coconut Oil: This oil is suitable for children's skin and provides moisturising properties. Additionally, it can act as a barrier to shield the skin from outside influences.

5. Calendula: Made from marigold flowers, calendula contains soothing and anti-inflammatory qualities that make it a good choice for nappy rash and other minor skin irritations.

He advised, “Make sure that any product you select doesn't contain harsh chemicals, scents, or dyes that could harm a child's delicate skin. On skincare products meant for children, always make sure to read the labels for hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic conditions.”

Prasanna Vasanadu, Parent Educator and Founder of Tikitoro, shared, “Ensure that the wellness of our kids goes beyond their bodies to include their sensitive skin. When choosing skincare products for kids, it is crucial to thoughtfully evaluate the components that promote hydration, protection, and the overall health of the skin.”

She suggested to look for these 5 ingredients that are safest and healthiest in skincare products for kids -

Almonds:

With its high content of fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamin E, almonds act as a great ingredient for kids' skincare products. Antioxidants help to protect against environmental harm, fatty acids supply vital nutrients and vitamin E promotes healthy skin. Almonds as an ingredient keeps the skin hydrated, reducing irritation and fostering a natural, gentle skincare routine for kids, protecting and nourishing their sensitive skin.

2. Chamomile:

Kids are generally more exposed to the outdoors and Chamomile is an excellent ingredient for kids' skincare products due to its inherent healing properties and anti-inflammatory properties that work by suppressing body’s inflammatory mediators, reducing the signs of inflammation like redness and rashes. Its anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties soothe sensitive skin, minimising redness and irritation.

3. Calendula Oil:

This oil, which is extracted from marigold flowers, has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities. It works wonders in kid's products as an ingredient and helps in soothing sensitive skin. Calendula oil relieves prevents infections and keeps skin irritations at bay.

4. Cocoa butter:

Cocoa butter with its rich moisturizing and nourishing properties reduces TEWL (trans epidermal water loss) and prevents water in the skin from evaporating. Its fatty acid and antioxidant-rich composition deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin, keeping the skin smooth and healthy. Additionally, its anti-inflammatory properties help relieve minor skin irritations.

5. Aloe vera:

Aloe vera is an essential ingredient of skincare products for kids because of its calming and gentle qualities. Its naturally occurring anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties are perfect for a kid's sensitive and delicate skin.It softens the skin by making flaky epidermal layer stick together. It helps relieve mild irritations, sunburns, and dryness. With its healing qualities, your kid’s skin will remain nourished and hydrated for a longer time. It is a safe and useful option for kid's skincare formulations since it helps preserve the delicate balance of their skin when added to skincare products.