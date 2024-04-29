Morning briefing: PM Modi's mega rally in Pune; why Delhi EC objected to AAP's campaign song, and all latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a mega rally in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday, April 29, in support of four Mahayuti candidates - Murlidhar Mohol of the BJP in Pune, Sunetra Pawar of the NCP in Baramati, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil of the NCP in Shirur and Shrirang Barne of the Shiv Sena in Maval constituency. The rally, Maha Vijay Sankalp Sabha, will be held at the Racecourse Ground between 4pm and 9pm. Dig deeper PM Modi's mega rally in Pune today

The office of Delhi's chief electoral officer on Sunday rejected the Aam Aadmi Party's claim that the Election Commission has "banned" its Lok Sabha campaign song “Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se Denge”, calling it “factually incorrect and misleading”. The poll body clarified that the AAP was asked to modify the contents of the song since it violated EC's guidelines and advertising codes. The over two-minute campaign song, penned and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, was released at the party headquarters on Thursday. Dig deeper

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas makes sure he surprises the audience with every film he does. Known for his versatility, the Minnal Murali star is looking forward to the release of his new film, Nadikar, directed by Lal Jr. Tovino essays the role of a larger-than-life star in this movie which he says definitely doesn’t have any shades of his real life. Dig deeper

Edelweiss MF MD Radhika Gupta frequently posts about her take on finance and investment. However, this time, her tweet is a bit different from others. Gupta recently posted a series of pictures with her son and detailed how she spent her time in Bengaluru. She also posted numerous pictures with her son and showcased her time in Bengaluru. Dig deeper

Aakash Chopra, India's former Test opener, revealed his squad for the prestigious tournament in June, which had some surprising inclusions. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the top two picks for Aakash, with Virat Kohli named next. However, the former India opener insisted that Kohli is slotted into his squad as an opening option and not for the No.3 spot. Dig deeper

