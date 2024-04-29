Narendra Modi in Pune today: 2 lakh people expected to attend PM's mega rally at Race Course Ground | Details
Lok Sabha election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a mega rally, 'Maha Vijay Sankalp Sabha', in Maharashtra's Pune today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a mega rally in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday, April 29, to support all four Mahayuti candidates. The rally, Maha Vijay Sankalp Sabha, will be held at the Racecourse Ground between 4pm and 9pm.
Pune will vote on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
The Mahayuti leaders, on Friday last week, held a meeting to review preparations for Modi's rally. After the meeting, Maharashtra higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil said, “PM Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Pune on April 29 at Race Course. We are expecting two lakh people for the rally. Party functionaries from Pune, Maval, Baramati and Shirur will be present on April 29. We held a meeting today to review preparations.”
Also read: 'Can I speak in Hindi': PM Modi talks about ‘heart-to-heart’ bond in Karnataka
PM Modi's Maha Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Pune:
- PM Narendra Modi will hold the rally in support of four Mahayuti candidates - Murlidhar Mohol of the BJP in Pune, Sunetra Pawar of the NCP in Baramati, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil of the NCP in Shirur and Shrirang Barne of the Shiv Sena in Maval constituency.
- According to senior Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, around two lakh people are expected to attend the rally. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray will also participate in the rally, Patil said.
- While Modi will hold the rally and address the crowd in Pune, there are no plans for a roadshow. After the event, he will stay at the Raj Bhavan in Pune, reported news agency PTI.
- In anticipation of Modi's rally, the Pune Police issued a set of traffic diversions, parking instructions, and regulations for heavy vehicle movement. According to the traffic police, two-way traffic will be facilitated from Paani Taaki to Turf Club Chowk in the racecourse area between 4 pm and 9 pm.
- Similarly, the road will be closed from Turf Club’s main entrance to Turf Club Chowk. Apart from that, the stretch from Bishop School Circle to Turf Club Chowk will see no vehicular movement during these hours. Police have suggested Mammadevi Junction and Beur Road Junction as alternate routes for the closed roads. The movement of heavy vehicles, including trailers, containers, trucks, and others, has also been restricted within the city.
- Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) postponed its scheduled public meeting on April 29 in Pune to April 30 in view of Modi's rally. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will attend the meeting.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.