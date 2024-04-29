Narendra Modi in Pune today: 2 lakh people expected to attend PM's mega rally at Race Course Ground | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a mega rally in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday, April 29, to support all four Mahayuti candidates. The rally, Maha Vijay Sankalp Sabha, will be held at the Racecourse Ground between 4pm and 9pm. Lok Sabha election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold mega rally in Maharashtra's Pune today

Pune will vote on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The Mahayuti leaders, on Friday last week, held a meeting to review preparations for Modi's rally. After the meeting, Maharashtra higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil said, “PM Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Pune on April 29 at Race Course. We are expecting two lakh people for the rally. Party functionaries from Pune, Maval, Baramati and Shirur will be present on April 29. We held a meeting today to review preparations.”

