Morning briefing: Prashant Kishor reacts to exit polls 2024; Hyderabad no longer joint capital, and all latest news

Political strategist Prashant Kishor, shortly after the release of exit poll results 2024 for the Lok Sabha elections, on Saturday took a dig at “fake journalists and loudmouth politicians” and asked the public not to waste time on "useless discussions" and "analyses". Exit polls on Saturday, June 1, predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the Bharatiya Janata-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the general elections. “Next time there's talk of elections and politics, don't waste your valuable time on the useless discussions and analyses of idle fake journalists, loudmouth politicians, and self-proclaimed social media experts,” Prashant Kishor wrote in Hindi on X (formally Twitter). Dig deeper Poll strategist Prashant Kishore. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)

As Hyderabad ceases to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with effect from Sunday, uncertainty prevails over the fate of the buildings allocated to Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad. As per Section 5 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, Hyderabad shall be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period not exceeding 10 years with effect from June 2, 2014. After expiry of the 10-year period, Hyderabad will be the capital of Telangana. During this 10-year period, Andhra Pradesh could operate its administration and the assembly proceedings from Hyderabad, till it had own capital city. As per the agreement, part of the Secretariat complex and a few buildings in Hyderabad were allotted to Andhra Pradesh to run the administration. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Latest News

What is ‘#Castoroil’ TikTok trend? Experts warn new craze can cause ‘explosive diarrhea’ Dig deeper

King Charles trying to ‘force’ Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge, but Duke of York ‘refusing to go’ Dig deeper

India News

PM Modi to hold a review meeting with top officials on the first 100 days of his third term Dig deeper

‘Will shave off my head if Modi…’: AAP's Somnath Bharti on exit polls Dig deeper

Trending

Indian badminton player Gayatri Gopichand displayed exceptional skills during the women's doubles quarterfinal at the Singapore Open 2024 on Saturday, June 1. Gayatri and her doubles partner Teersa Jolly took on Kim Sei-Young and Kong Hee-Yong from South Korea. The Indian women's doubles team fought hard to defeat the South Korean duo and advance to the semifinals. However, in the semifinals, the two lost to Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida Dig deeper

Business News

The Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation , known by its brand Milma, is working on a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen the state's cooperative dairy sector and attain self-sufficiency in milk production, as envisaged by the state government, Milma Chairman K S Mani said on Saturday. Enhancing productivity and supporting the dairy farmers burdened by increases in input costs, are the key components in this process, Mani said in an article to mark World Milk Day, observed on June 1. Dig deeper

Global Matters

King Charles is trying to "force" Prince Andrew out of his royal residence in Royal Lodge, a royal commentator has claimed. Stephanie Takyi has said that the king has been attempting to remove his younger brother from the property and asking him to move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had lived. "It's Brothers at War, to be honest. Charles and Andrew haven't had the closest of relationships. According to the papers today, Charles is trying to evict Andrew from the Royal Lodge, where he's lived since 2004, and he's trying to get him to move into Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Meghan previously were,” Takyi told GB News. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Taz Singh, who recently featured in Kim Namjoon aka RM's music video LOST, has spoken about the BTS leader. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Taz also opened up on his upcoming projects – in India as well as South Korea. Currently, Taz is working on a project in Japan. Taz revealed his favourite project that he has done so far and which one is close to your heart. He said, "It's not because it's recent, but, it's because this RM project, it's because the vibe and everything, the whole set and everyone; it was just absolutely amazing. I'd say that's probably my most favourite one so far and also closer to my heart." Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash has become the talk of the town. After videos of Katy Perry and Backstreet Boys' performances from the lavish celebrations - aboard a luxury cruise and on land that will embark on a journey from Italy to the South of France (Cannes) and back - new pictures featuring Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, delighted netizens. Sara and Ananya shared photos of their holiday in Italy and France, giving a glimpse of what they wore during the star-studded celebrations. Keep scrolling to check out their posts. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Real Madrid extended their domination in the UEFA Champions League with their 15th title win, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium. Madrid once again displayed resilience and grit throughout the match and got the most of the opportunities they got in front of the goals. It wasn't a one-sided finale as Dortmund did create some serious problems for Madrid in the first half but Carlo Ancelotti's men once again showed character on the big stage as Real Madrid showed the Champions League is their competition and won their record-extending 15th title. They have now more than double the second-best AC Milan, who have 7 UCL trophies in their cabinet. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon