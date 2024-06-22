Morning briefing: Priyanka’s ‘scam’ attack on BJP amid NEET row, Who are 4 Hindujas convicted in Switzerland; & more

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government on Friday over frequent exam paper leaks, alleging it has become a national issue under the BJP rule, which has "ruined the future" of millions of young people. She attacked the government amid uproar over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) medical entrance exam and the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam due to integrity concerns. Dig deeper Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/PTI)

Four members of the Indian-born billionaire Hinduja family were convicted on Friday for “illegally exploiting poorly paid servants” at their luxurious Geneva villa in Switzerland. The elder Hindujas – Prakash Hinduja (78) and Kamal Hinduja (75) – who did not attend the trial due to poor health, were each sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison. According to Bloomberg, Ajay and his wife, absent from the courtroom, received slightly fewer sentences of 4 years. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Uttar Pradesh worst-hit with 35 deaths due to heat wave, 21 fatalities in Delhi. Dig deeper

Fuel Price to billboard law: Opposition intensifies stir against Karnataka government. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Nancy Pelosi’s husband's attacker to spend 30 years behind bars. Dig deeper

What is EAGLE Act? Indian American lawmaker disappointed with Biden's stand. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is the leading contender to replace Rahul Dravid for the head coach role in the men's cricket team, after the latter's contract ends with the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup, despite fresh competition from veteran cricketer WV Raman, who was reportedly more impressive in the virtual interview with the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee earlier this week. However, Gambhir isn't quite ready to take questions on the India head coach. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Annu Kapoor's recent remark on her slap incident. Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday night, Kangana posted a clip of Annu from a press conference as he spoke about her. Sharing the clip, Kangana wrote, "Do you agree with Annu Kapoor ji that we tend to hate a successful woman, hate her more if she is beautiful and hate her even more passionately if she is powerful? Is it true?" Kangana was slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport after she won from the Mandi constituency. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

When it comes to makeup, the eyes have the power to level up your overall look. With simple techniques and the right products, you can transform your everyday look into something truly iconic. Whether heading to the office, running errands, or getting ready for a night out, mastering eye makeup is the key to looking and feeling your best. From subtle enhancements to bold, statement-making looks, the options are endless. And the best part? With a little practice and the right tips, anyone can become an eye makeup pro. Dig deeper

