Morning briefing: Protesting Kolkata junior doctors begin fast unto death; Ten people killed in Meghalaya floods, & more

Junior doctors in Kolkata began their fast unto death on Saturday evening, as they accused the West Bengal government of inaction over their demands. The medics have been protesting demanding justice to the 31-year-old doctor who was raped and murdered inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. On Friday, the doctors began their sit-in protest at Dorina Crossing in Kolkata's Dharmatala and set a 24-hour deadline for the Bengal government to fulfil their demands. They had ended their 42-day agitation on September 21 after long negotiations with the state government.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall have caused at least 10 deaths in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district in a span of 24 hours. The intense rainfall in the district has also caused landslides in the Gasuapara region, officials said. Tragedy befell a family of seven, who died while being trapped inside their home in the remote village of Hatiasia Songma when a landslide struck. Out of the seven deceased, three were minors. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on the incessant rain and its effects across the five districts of Garo Hills.

India news

Global matters

Business

Sports

It did go noticed with eagle-eyed fans having shared screengrabs and clips of that moment, while former India head coach Ravi Shastri applauded the act during commentary, but for the first time in three months, captain Rohit Sharma disclosed how Rishabh Pant's 'knee injury' play helped India beat South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on June 29. Rohit further disclosed that India also risked being fined during the final overs of the match.

Entertainment

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of pictures and videos from her stay in London. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka gave a glimpse of how her stay included shooting for Citadel season 2, taking daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to work and also having fun moments together.

Lifestyle

Navratri is a nine-day festival, which will end on October 12. Each day, devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. The nine forms are also known as NavaDurga. The venerated nine forms are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. On Day 4, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped.

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by evening.