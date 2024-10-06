Navratri 2024 Day 4: All about Maa Kushmanda, significance, auspicious colour of the day, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat

Navratri 2024, Day 4: Navratri is a nine-day festival, which will end on October 12. Each day, the devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. The nine forms are also known as NavaDurga. The venerated nine forms are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. On Day 4, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri.

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Significance of worshipping her

Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri. Maa Kushmanda is believed to be the creator of the world. The fourth avatar of Adi Shakti, Maa Kushmanda created the world (Brahmanda) with her divine smile. Kushmanda, where ‘Ku’ means small, ‘ushma’ means energy or warmth, and ‘anda’ means cosmic egg.

As per Hindu mythology, Maa Kushmanda is the creator of the universe. With her divine smile, she spread light and energy when the universe was just a big void and nothing existed. It is also said her powers provided strength to the sun, and she can reside in the core of the sun. Maa Kushmanda, also known as Ashtabhuja, is portrayed with eight arms holding a lotus, arrow, mace, nectar jar, rosemary, and discus. She is perched atop a tiger. Maa Kushmanda governs the planet Mercury. Worshipping her is significant as she blesses with good health and vitality. She brings harmony to your life by ending all pains and sorrows.

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Timing and colour of the day

The fourth day of Navratri falls on October 6.

According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious muhurats for the day 4 of Navratri:

Brahma Muhurat- 4:39 AM to 5:28 AM

Abhijit Muhurat- 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM

Vijaya Muhurta- 2:06 PM to 2:53 PM

Every day of Navratri is devoted to the worship of one of the avatars of Navdurga, with distinct colours associated with each day throughout the nine-day celebration. The colour orange is associated with Maa Kushmanda. It infuses devotees with positivity, warmth, and vibrancy. Wearing orange is encouraged on this day.

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Puja vidhi, samagri and bhog

Worship Maa Kushmanda on day 4 of Navratri.

Rise early during Brahma Muhurta on the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri and take a bath to worship Maa Kushmanda. Wear yellow clothes. For puja samagri ensure you have vermillion, sacred thread, sandalwood paste, and rice, Offer Malpua as bhog to alleviate financial problems and bring prosperity.

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Prathana, Puja Mantra, and Stuti:

Prarthana- Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

Puja Mantra- Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

Stuti- Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

