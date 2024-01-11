Morning briefing: Question mark over Pawar-led NCP; why IMD gets forecasts wrong, all the latest news

The fate of the Shiv Sena (UBT), sidelined by a speaker's decision, raises concerns for the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP facing a similar split led by Ajit Pawar. The Shiv Sena's verdict suggests a potential parallel for the NCP, with the speaker starting the hearing on January 16. There are worries that a similar rationale may favour Ajit Pawar. Sharad Pawar, in response, criticized the Shiv Sena's disregard for legal guidelines and hinted at a possible application of the same logic in the NCP case. The impending verdict adds complexity to Sharad Pawar's struggle against his nephew's rebellion, with indications of a growing majority for Ajit Pawar's faction. Constitutional expert Ulhas Bapat suggests that the NCP might face a parallel outcome to the Shiv Sena case. Dig deeper NCP founder Sharad Pawar (R) with his nephew Ajit Pawar. (HT PHOTO)

More news on Sena split: Aspirations of Marathi manoos still with Uddhav while Shinde makes off with party flag

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has faced criticism for inaccurate weather forecasts, notably the recent failure to predict rainfall in specified regions. Despite technological advancements and improved models, experts argue that the interpretation of data by weather forecasters remains a significant challenge for IMD. While IMD defends itself, acknowledging occasional errors as normal, critics suggest that the issue lies in the interpretation of data and satellite images rather than technological shortcomings. Some propose enhanced training for weather forecasters to complement technological improvements. Long-range and seasonal forecasts pose greater challenges due to lower predictability, particularly in tropical climates like India. Dig deeper

Rajnath Singh cites Chinese mouthpiece to assert Beijing's changing perspective on India Dig deeper

Congress likely to stake claim to 30 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh Dig deeper

Navy gets its first India-made medium-altitude, long-endurance drone Dig deeper

‘Murder by mother planned’: Cops point to clues from Bengaluru CEO room Dig deeper

Donald Trump not allowed to make any closing statement at New York fraud trial, says judge Dig deeper

Chris Christie's hot mic exchange saying Nikki Haley ‘spent $68 million’ on TV ads goes viral Dig deeper

Indian cricket fans will have to wait for Virat Kohli's comeback in the T20I setup as he will miss the series opener against Afghanistan in the ICC World T20 due to personal reasons, confirmed by coach Rahul Dravid. Kohli and Rohit Sharma are returning after a year's absence, with Rohit leading in the first T20I. This creates an opening partnership of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit, solving a selection dilemma. Shubman Gill takes Kohli's spot in the XI. India faces challenges with absentees Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, while Afghanistan misses Rashid Khan. Stand-in skippers Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are ruled out, allowing Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh to step in. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma compete for the wicketkeeper's role, and Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar form a dynamic squad. Dig deeper

Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the CNN News18 Indian of the Year 2023 award and delivered a heartfelt speech at the event. Reflecting on the challenges of the past years, including personal crises such as Aryan Khan's arrest, Khan emphasized the importance of staying quiet, working hard, and facing life's unexpected blows with dignity. Despite facing criticism for film flops and personal trials, he thanked his fans for their unwavering support, acknowledging their role in his continued success. Khan dedicated the award to his family, expressing gratitude to his wife, children, and supporters. He also highlighted his successful 2023 with blockbuster films and teased his upcoming projects for 2024. Dig deeper

The star-studded screening of "Merry Christmas," featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in their first onscreen collaboration, took place in Mumbai. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, marks Katrina Kaif's Tamil film debut and Vijay Sethupathi's third Hindi film. The trailer, well-received for its depiction of a romantic encounter turning into a nightmare on Christmas Eve, has generated significant fan interest. At the screening, Katrina Kaif, accompanied by husband Vicky Kaushal, stole the spotlight in a black silk bodycon dress, while Ananya Panday dazzled in a white salwar suit. The film is set for theatrical release on January 12. Dig deeper

