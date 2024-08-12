Morning briefing: Rahul Gandhi may face ED questioning; 3 dead in Himachal Pradesh flash floods, and more

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) may soon summon Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, for further questioning regarding its money laundering probe into the Congress-run National Herald newspaper. Officials revealed that additional questioning might be required as the ED seeks to conclude its investigation, which has already seen assets worth ₹751 crore attached. Gandhi, the Rae Bareli MP, was previously interrogated by the ED for nearly 40 hours across four sessions in June 2022 about his involvement with Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI), which is central to the ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities. Dig Deeper Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi may face questioning from the Enforcement Directorate(PTI)

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused severe disruptions, with landslides and flash floods affecting various districts. Una district was particularly hard hit, experiencing water inundation in homes and on roads. Flash floods in Bathu Bathri village, Haroli tehsil, resulted in three deaths, including a seven-year-old migrant girl from Bihar, with one person still missing. The floods also damaged industrial units in the Bela Bathri Bathu Industrial Area, leading to significant loss of machinery and materials. Additionally, a petrol pump on Bathu-Bathri's Garhshankar Road was washed away. Normal life has been severely disrupted due to these adverse weather conditions. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Indian Navy approaches government for two nuclear attack submarines Dig Deeper

Health Talk | Why India waiving off local clinical trials for globally approved new drugs is good news Dig Deeper

India News

Bihar: Water enters assembly, minister's homes after heavy rains in Patna Dig Deeper

Jharkhand: 3.5-year-old nursery student raped by school van driver in Jamshedpur Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Obama secretly running Kamala Harris's campaign with key individuals working by her side, McCarthy claims Dig Deeper

JD Vance’s alleged drag queen photo surfaces; campaign won’t confirm or deny Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

On Sunday, Los Angeles made a dramatic statement about its upcoming Olympic hosting by featuring a skydiving Tom Cruise in his Ethan Hunt persona. As Paris wrapped up its 2024 Games, Cruise descended 50 meters to the floor of the Stade de France, accompanied by electric guitar riffs from the "Mission: Impossible" soundtrack. Grammy-winning R&B artist HER set the stage with a teaser of the soundtrack. After landing, Cruise shook hands with athletes and took the Olympic flag from gymnast Simone Biles. He then mounted a motorcycle, attaching the flag and roaring out of the arena, marking LA’s official takeover. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha responded to criticism of the IOA medical team by placing the responsibility on athlete Vinesh Phogat. Usha stated that in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, and judo, it is the athlete's duty to manage their weight. This comment follows Vinesh Phogat's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a joint silver medal after her disqualification from the women's 50kg freestyle final due to being 100 grams overweight at the morning weigh-in. Usha's remarks emphasize the athletes' role in weight management amid ongoing scrutiny of the IOA's handling of the situation. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Nita Ambani is dazzling Paris with her impeccable saree style, showcasing grace and elegance throughout the city. Her recent fashion highlights include a series of stunning ethnic outfits, each showcasing her signature flair. At the Paris Olympics, she hosted the medal winners at the inaugural India House, celebrating their achievements. Known for her love of sarees, Nita Ambani’s latest look features a breathtaking indigo saree that epitomizes sophistication. Her ability to elevate each saree into a unique fashion statement is evident, making her a true style icon. Her Parisian appearances are a masterclass in blending traditional elegance with modern charm. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)