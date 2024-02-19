Morning briefing: Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Amethi today; PM Modi to launch 14k projects in UP; and more

Amethi is poised for a political faceoff as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani are expected to visit the Lok Sabha constituency on Monday. Amid speculation of a rematch in the upcoming April-May parliamentary polls, Irani had previously clinched the Amethi seat from the Congress in 2019, defeating Rahul Gandhi during the Modi wave. The contest between the two prominent figures adds anticipation to the political landscape in Amethi, setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle in the near future. Dig deeper. Union minister Smriti Irani and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate over 14,000 projects valued at ₹10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh during the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 on Monday. The projects span diverse sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, IT and ITeS, food processing, housing, real estate, hospitality, entertainment, and education. In addition to the project launch, the Prime Minister will visit Sambhal to lay the foundation stone for the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in the district, underscoring the government's focus on development and infrastructure across various domains in Uttar Pradesh. Dig deeper.

England captain Ben Stokes is advocating for a review of the Decision Review System (DRS) after a controversial lbw decision in the third Test against India. During the match in Rajkot, Zak Crawley challenged the dismissal decision, but despite the ball's trajectory suggesting it would miss the top of the leg-stump, the decision stood. Stokes expressed frustration over the outcome and called for a reevaluation of the DRS. The incident highlights ongoing debates about the effectiveness and accuracy of technology in cricket officiation, prompting discussions on potential improvements to the review system in future matches. Dig deeper.

Deepika Padukone graced the 77th BAFTA Film Awards and presented the Best Film Not in the English Language award to actor Jonathan Glazer for "The Zone Of Interest." The category featured notable nominees like "20 Days in Mariupol," "Anatomy of a Fall," "Past Lives," and "Society of the Snow." Padukone's participation added glamour to the prestigious event, recognizing outstanding achievements in global cinema beyond the English language. The ceremony showcased a diverse range of international films, celebrating the talent and contributions of filmmakers and artists from around the world. Dig deeper.

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024, held on February 18 in London, saw the presence of prominent figures on the red carpet, including Indian actor Deepika Padukone, who made her BAFTA debut. Breaking from the traditional gown attire, Padukone opted for a golden saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, showcasing her Indian heritage. The award ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, featured Padukone as a presenter and marked her first appearance at the BAFTAs. Her unconventional choice of attire added a touch of uniqueness to the prestigious event, highlighting the global influence and diversity in the world of cinema. Dig deeper.