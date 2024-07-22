Morning briefing: Supreme Court to hear plea against Kanwar Yatra eateries order; SC to resume NEET hearing, and more

Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's directive requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names. Filed by the NGO Association of Protection of Civil Rights, the plea will be reviewed by Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti. The order, enacted by the Yogi Adityanath government, has drawn criticism for allegedly targeting Muslim traders and impacting business operations. Political leaders from various parties, including NDA members and opposition figures, have expressed concern. Similar orders have also been issued in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, with fines for non-compliance. Dig deeper The Supreme Court to hear Kanwar Yatra and NEET-UG 2024 case.

Supreme Court will hear a series of petitions concerning alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam, conducted earlier this year. This follows the National Testing Agency (NTA) releasing city- and centre-wise results amid accusations of paper leaks and marking discrepancies. The case will be reviewed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, with 40 petitions scheduled, including those seeking to transfer cases from various high courts to avoid multiple litigations. The Supreme Court had previously adjourned hearings, pending responses from the Centre and NTA, and noted the breach of NEET-UG 2024's sanctity. The NTA's recent result analysis showed no widespread malpractice, although some top scores were concentrated in major coaching hub cities. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Why did Joe Biden exit 2024 US presidential race? What led to this decision? Dig deeper

NEET UG 2024 row: Supreme Court to hear batch of pleas on irregularities today Dig deeper

India News

Row over Karnataka govt’s plan to issue guns to nomadic shepherds Dig deeper

Terrorists attack Army camp in J-K's Rajouri, forces launch massive operation Dig deeper

Global Matters

Barack Obama praises Joe Biden's ‘deep empathy’ but does not endorse Kamala Harris, says Dems will pick… Dig deeper

Jailed ex Pak PM Imran Khan says he is 'caged like a terrorist', denied basic rights Dig deeper

Its Trending

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, recently expressed his interest in funding a project to help stray dogs. He shared a post about an initiative in Istanbul where a vending machine dispenses food and water for strays in exchange for plastic bottles. Sharma commented that he would love to support such an idea and is looking for a "champion of change." His post has garnered over 60,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes, with many positive reactions from users. They praised the concept for addressing plastic waste and helping stray dogs, and some expressed eagerness to collaborate if Sharma moves forward with the idea. Dig deeper

Sports Going

Gautam Gambhir, the new head coach of the Indian cricket team, will address his first press conference on Monday alongside chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Gambhir, a two-time World Cup winner, takes over from Rahul Dravid, marking a new era in Indian cricket. He has already made significant changes, including appointing Suryakumar Yadav as the new T20I captain and recalling Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Gambhir's press conference is anticipated to address several key issues, including the controversial demotion of Hardik Pandya, the rise of Shubman Gill, and the future of Ravindra Jadeja. Dig deeper

Actor and content creator Kusha Kapila is facing backlash following her appearance on Aashish Solanki’s Pretty Good Roast Show, where comedians made jokes about her, including her recent divorce. Kapila defended her participation, stating it was done in good faith for a friend, and admitted she was unaware of the content beforehand. She criticised the roast for “crossing boundaries” and “dehumanising” her, expressing regret over not knowing what would be said. Kapila vowed not to participate in such shows again without knowing the material. She highlighted the supportive reaction from female fans and clarified her stance on the roast's content. Dig deeper