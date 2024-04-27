Morning briefing: What CBI found at premises of TMC strongman's aide; Biden reveals he once considered suicide, and more

Arms and ammunition, including foreign-made revolvers and a foreign-made pistol, were recovered as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at two premises of an associate of the now-suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village, officials said. Dig deeper North 24 Parganas, Apr 26 (ANI): A bomb squad team of the National Security Guard arrive after CBI recovered weapons in a case related to the violence against ED officials, at Agarhati village in Sandeshkhali on Friday.

US President Joe Biden recently sat down for a candid interview with Howard Stern, where he shared he once considered driving to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and jumping off it to “suicide” after his first wife, Neilia Hunter's death. “I was going to just drink [scotch] and get drunk…[For] just a brief moment, I thought maybe I’d go to [the] Delaware Memorial Bridge and jump, but I had two kids,” he shared. Dig deeper

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Latest News

Supreme Court seeks ECI reply on repolling if NOTA gets majority. Dig deeper

‘Jai Shri Ram’, cricketers' names: How students at UP university ‘passed’ exam. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Prince Harry wants to ‘spend more time in the UK with his family’ but he can't. Dig deeper

U.S. chip bans not meant to hobble China's growth, Blinken says. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

So what’s next in the IPL? Scores of 300, even 350? Or how about 350 getting chased down? Batters scoring double centuries, 25-ball centuries? Well, after all, that seems to be the pattern the league is heading towards. There’ve simply been far too many 200-plus scores this season, with last evening’s game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings leasing the way, which saw PBKS gun down KKR’s 261 to record the highest chase in T20 cricket, let alone IPL, with eight balls to spare. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in response to the arrest of their leader, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, launched a new campaign song, Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se. Sung in rap style, the song was unveiled at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)