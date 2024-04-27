 Morning briefing: What CBI found at premises of TMC strongman's aide; Biden reveals he once considered suicide, and more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Morning briefing: What CBI found at premises of TMC strongman's aide; Biden reveals he once considered suicide, and more

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 27, 2024 09:01 AM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Arms and ammunition, including foreign-made revolvers and a foreign-made pistol, were recovered as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at two premises of an associate of the now-suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village, officials said. Dig deeper

North 24 Parganas, Apr 26 (ANI): A bomb squad team of the National Security Guard arrive after CBI recovered weapons in a case related to the violence against ED officials, at Agarhati village in Sandeshkhali on Friday.
North 24 Parganas, Apr 26 (ANI): A bomb squad team of the National Security Guard arrive after CBI recovered weapons in a case related to the violence against ED officials, at Agarhati village in Sandeshkhali on Friday.

US President Joe Biden recently sat down for a candid interview with Howard Stern, where he shared he once considered driving to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and jumping off it to “suicide” after his first wife, Neilia Hunter's death. “I was going to just drink [scotch] and get drunk…[For] just a brief moment, I thought maybe I’d go to [the] Delaware Memorial Bridge and jump, but I had two kids,” he shared. Dig deeper

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Latest News

Supreme Court seeks ECI reply on repolling if NOTA gets majority. Dig deeper

‘Jai Shri Ram’, cricketers' names: How students at UP university ‘passed’ exam. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Prince Harry wants to ‘spend more time in the UK with his family’ but he can't. Dig deeper

U.S. chip bans not meant to hobble China's growth, Blinken says. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

So what’s next in the IPL? Scores of 300, even 350? Or how about 350 getting chased down? Batters scoring double centuries, 25-ball centuries? Well, after all, that seems to be the pattern the league is heading towards. There’ve simply been far too many 200-plus scores this season, with last evening’s game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings leasing the way, which saw PBKS gun down KKR’s 261 to record the highest chase in T20 cricket, let alone IPL, with eight balls to spare. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in response to the arrest of their leader, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, launched a new campaign song, Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se. Sung in rap style, the song was unveiled at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Morning briefing: What CBI found at premises of TMC strongman's aide; Biden reveals he once considered suicide, and more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On