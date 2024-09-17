Morning briefing: What junior doctors discussed with Bengal CM; India reacts to New York temple vandalism, & more

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night accepted the bulk of the demands made by agitating junior doctors, including the removal of Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal, the director of medical education (DME) and the director of health services (DHS). The deputy commissioner of police (north division), who allegedly offered money to the parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, will also be shunted out. Dig Deeper Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during a press conference after meeting with delegates of junior doctors, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, Monday midnight, Sept. 16, 2024.(PTI)

The Indian consulate in New York described the alleged vandalism at BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir at Melville as “unacceptable” and raised the matter with US law enforcement authorities to initiate prompt action against the perpetrators. Dig Deeper

India news

Arvind Kejriwal, reluctant to resign in jail, set to step down as Delhi chief minister today | 10 points

Kolkata rape-murder: Supreme Court to continue hearing suo motu case today | What we know so far

Mangaluru district tense after communal violence, 6 held

Global matters

JD Vance spills what Donald Trump told him minutes after the second assassination attempt

Did Kamala Harris joke about killing Donald Trump? Critics say she did

Business

Nirmala Sitharaman on allegations against Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch: ‘Need to consider facts’

Mark Zuckerberg on biggest career mistake he made: ‘I look back and regret…’

Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal made a fabulous start to his Test career, which included a record 712-run campaign against England in India's last series at home. The stunning show even saw him break into the top 10 in the ICC Test rankings. On Sunday, Jaiswal left the Indian camp worried, two days ahead of the start of the Test series against Bangladesh, requiring both head coach Gautam Gambhir and former captain Virat Kohli to step in. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Bad Newz collected ₹ 64.51 crore at the box office in India, as per Sacnilk. The director of the film, Anand Tiwari, spoke to India Today about the poor box office performance of the romantic comedy starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He said that he ‘never expected any numbers’ with the film in the first place. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra just dropped the sweetest post on Instagram for Nick Jonas, and it's seriously heart-melting! Wishing her hubby a happy birthday, Priyanka's message is full of love, and it's giving us all the couple goals feels. Dig Deeper

It's trending

In the undated video, the two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra can be seen signing autographs for fans when two young women approached him for pictures. Chopra acquiesced and posed for a photograph with both, but when he was about to walk away, one of the women asked him for his phone number. “Can I have your number?” she was heard asking India’s star javelin thrower in the video which has gone viral online. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by afternoon.