Morning briefing: Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress; Low attendance, few debates mark Revanna’s Parl stint; and more

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath likened the Congress' proposal of an inheritance tax to Aurangzeb's jizya tax, which targeted Hindus. He accused Congress of encouraging beef consumption and criticized their alliance with SP for suggesting an inheritance tax. Adityanath warned against religion-based reservation, alleging Congress aims to prioritize Muslims over backward castes. He accused the alliance of plotting to undermine reservation for SCs, STs, and backward castes. Adityanath also accused Congress of wanting to impose Sharia law and promoting cow slaughter, urging caution against their false manifesto. Dig Deeper Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT/File)

Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) MP from Hassan, Karnataka, faces scrutiny for alleged sexual harassment. His performance, below national average, includes low attendance (55%), fewer questions asked (89 in 5 years), and minimal participation in debates (2). Despite being on parliamentary committees, his attendance isn't documented. Revanna, grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, left for Germany before charges were filed and is due to return on May 16. The Congress condemns his actions, while the BJP considers it an internal matter of JD(S). JD(S) remains silent on the issue. Dig Deeper

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli, Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi. Dig Deeper

Who is Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress party's candidate in Amethi? Dig Deeper

PM Narendra Modi to address 3 rallies in West Bengal today. Dig Deeper

What is in a surname? Ask Rae Bareli. Dig Deeper

BJD leader on winning Odisha polls: ‘If BJP declares CM face…’ Dig Deeper

NewsClick founder part of ploy to rupture India’s tenets: Charge sheet. Dig Deeper

Pakistan bars movement of Chinese nationals without armoured vehicles. Dig Deeper

Demand for quake warning app surges in earthquake-rattled Taiwan. Dig Deeper

India reacts to US campus protests: ‘In every democracy, there has to be...’ Dig Deeper

Josh Baker, a promising 20-year-old English spin bowler for Worcestershire County club, tragically passed away, leaving English cricket in shock. Baker made his debut in 2021, playing 47 matches and impressively taking 70 wickets across formats. The cause of his death remains undisclosed. Described as a vibrant and talented player, Baker was loved by teammates and admired for his spirit. Former England spinner and Worcestershire CEO Ashley Giles expressed devastation, highlighting Baker's integral role in the cricket family. Hailing from Redditch, Baker showcased early talent, representing England at the under-19 level. Plans for tributes are underway, respecting the family's privacy during this difficult time. Dig Deeper

Gurucharan Singh, known for his role in "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," has been missing for nearly two weeks, with police suspecting he planned his disappearance. Delhi Police sources revealed Singh left his phone in Delhi's Palam area and was seen on CCTV footage moving between e-rickshaws, suggesting a premeditated move. He went missing on April 22 while en route to Mumbai, prompting his father to file a complaint. The Delhi Police Special Cell is investigating the case, having lodged an FIR for abduction. Singh's character, Roshan Singh Sodhi, was popular on the show, and he left and returned to it before finally departing in 2020. Dig Deeper

The Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 in Mumbai on May 2 witnessed a star-studded affair as celebrities like Malaika Arora, Tripti Dimri, Ananya Pandey, Alaya F, Kartik Aaryan, and Pooja Hegde graced the red carpet. Malaika stunned in a silver gown, while Tripti turned heads in a sizzling black outfit. Ananya rocked a stylish black gown with silver embellishments, and Alaya looked ethereal in a white gown with a chic black cut-out. Kartik exuded charm in a grey blazer, while Pooja made a striking entrance in a fiery red ensemble with a daring backless design. Dig Deeper

