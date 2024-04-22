Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 22, 2024 to start your day

Opposition reacts to PM Modi's ‘Muslims’ remarks Several Opposition leaders, including Asaduddin Owaisi and Mallikarjun Kharge, have hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his “redistribution of wealth” remarks targeting the Congress during an election rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday. Read here Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bow and an arrow during a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya for the Lok Sabha polls, in Banswara on Sunday.(BJP)

Neha Hiremath's father claims 'negligence'

Niranjan Hiremath, the father of Neha Hiremath who was murdered in Karnataka's Hubballi, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI alleging that the police were trying to “divert” the case. Read here

Weather updates: Rain likely in Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for multiple states as temperatures continue to rise in East India. The weather department recorded a temperature rise of four to six degrees Celsius above normal in northern, southern and eastern states over the last week. Read here

Reliance Q4 results today

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. is set to release its March quarter results today. The announcement is likely to take place after market hours. The quarterly results come as shares of Reliance Industries have risen 30% over the last six months and have been trading close to their record high levels of ₹3,024. Read here

Musk’s Robotaxi dreams throw Tesla into chaos

Elon Musk’s underlings at Tesla Inc. are accustomed to chaos. It comes with the territory of working for a chief executive who sets exacting targets and often abruptly switches directions — whose biographer describes his more intense moods as “demon mode.” Also Read

Virat Kohli's animated post-match chat

Controversy erupted during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, as Virat Kohli's dismissal in the game drew significant attention from fans and former cricketers. Kohli received a high full toss from Harshit Rana, which kept the RCB batter off-guard as he could barely put the bat on the ball; while Rana took the catch, Kohli remained unmoved as he believed it was a no-ball. Read here

IPL: Gujarat Titans climb to sixth

Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings by three wickets on Sunday, and climbed to sixth position in the IPL 2024 points table. Chasing 143, GT raced to 146/7 in 19.1 overs, courtesy of a match-winning four from Rahul Tewatia (36*). Meanwhile, Harshal Patel got three wickets for PBKS.

AP SSC 10th Results 2024

Students can check the AP SSC or Class 10th results 2024 today, April 22, at 11 am. The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the Class 10 results through a press conference, after which the scorecard link will be available on results.bse.ap.gov.in and Hindustan Times. Online marks memos will be displayed after entering the roll number or hall ticket number. Read here

Twinkle Khanna recalls reports claiming she performed at Dawood Ibrahim parties

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones spoke about old allegations that she 'performed a medley of songs for Dawood Ibrahim' in her latest column for The Times of India. Back in 2010, actor Akshay Kumar had denied claims that his wife attended parties hosted by the underworld don in Dubai, terming them as untrue. Read here

What Matty Healy's aunt said about Taylor Swift track

Many fans are already guessing that several songs in Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department are about her brief romance with Matty Healy; especially the track The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. Now, his aunt Debbie Dedes has told The Daily Mail that the new song does not ‘surprise’ him, and that he is quite happy in his new relationship with model Gabbriette Bechtel. Read here