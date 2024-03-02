Morning news bulletin: Top 5 stories on March 2

Good morning! Here are the top stories in your morning news bulletin on March 2. Bengaluru: Police personnel at the Rameshwaram Cafe after a blast, in Bengaluru, Friday, March 1, 2024.(PTI)

Rameshwaram cafe blast

Nine people were wounded after a low-intensity bomb exploded in a busy restaurant in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon. Police officials familiar with the matter said that they have recovered a battery and a timer from the blast site. Chief minister Siddaramaiah said that it was not yet known whether the perpetrators had organised terror links but that teams were working furiously to identify the accused. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that investigators had identified a man in his mid-thirties who entered the restaurant around noon. State home minister G Parameshwara said that the police were closely looking at CCTV images to track the suspects movements after 12 pm.

Gadkari's notice to Congress leaders

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has sent legal notices to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Jairam Ramesh for sharing alleged defamatory content about him on the party's official X account. Gadkari's lawyer said the BJP leader was shocked to see that a 19-second-long video clip was taken out of his interview with a news portal. The clip, his lawyer said, concealed the context and the meaning of his words. Per the notices, Nitin Gadkari's interview was twisted and distorted. He accused the Congress leaders of carrying out a sinister act with the sole intent and ulterior motive of fanning and creating confusion, sensation and disrepute.

Israel-Hamas war

U.S. President Joe Biden announced that America will begin airdropping sorely needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The first deliveries are expected to be pallets of food with other assistance potentially to follow. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby didn't offer a more exact timetable for the airdrops but said the first round would not be the last. The Biden decision comes after at least 115 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others were injured on Thursday trying to access aid in northern Gaza under disputed circumstances. Witnesses said Israeli troops opened fire as huge crowds raced to pull goods off an aid convoy. While Israel has said it fired only when its troops felt threatened and that most of the civilian casualties were from trampling.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities

Rihanna rocked the stage with her performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday night. Rihanna's performance set the evening ablaze, thrilling the audience with her chart-topping hits and powerful stage presence. The Barbadian singer was seen belting out some of her all-time hits including Rude Boy, Pour it Up, Diamonds, Wild Things, and so on. Dazzling in a fluorescent green bodycon ensemble accentuated with a shimmering gown, Rihanna gracefully mingled with prominent guests at Mukesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding festivities. The songstress behind "Wild Things" also expressed gratitude to the Ambani family during her on-stage address.

Yuvraj Singh put end to speculations

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has refuted media reports suggesting his entry into the political arena by contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur. Several media reports claimed that Yuvraj Singh may contest on a BJP ticket from Gurdaspur where sitting MP Sunny Deol ruled out his re-election bid last year. The speculations of Yuvraj Singh contesting from Gurdaspur intensified after the former India cricketer recently met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Rejecting the reports, the 42-year-old former all-rounder said his passion lies in helping people and reaffirmed his commitment to his philanthropic endeavours through the 'YOU WE CAN' foundation. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Sunny Deol, contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, defeated the sitting MP Sunil Jakhar of the Indian National Congress.