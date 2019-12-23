‘Most farmers also Hindus’: Shiv Sena’s loan waiver comeback to Gadkari jab

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 15:04 IST

The Shiv Sena has condemned the BJP for raking up emotional issues like Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) instead of taking up the issues facing the farmers who are facing an acute crisis.

In the editorial in Saamna, the mouthpiece of the Sena, it heaped praises on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his decision to waive off loans of the farmers upto 2 lakh. “This is the first step taken by Uddhav Thackeray to provide relief to the farmers in which more than 90% farmers will be benefited,” said the editorial.

“The BJP on the other hand is busy taking our morchas on the CAA issues and trying to create a law and order problem,” the editorial added.

It also delivered the party’s comeback to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who in his speech on Sunday, asked whether it is a crime to be a Hindu.

“The majority of the farmers are Hindus and their problem of livelihood will not be solved by raking up emotional issues,” it added. It said that despite the state’s weak financial condition and uncertainty over the central government’s assistance, the decision to waive the loans was taken to help the farmers. It asked the BJP whether it will agitate to secure help from the Union Government.

Last week, Thackeray had announced his government’s decision to waive farmer loans upto Rs 2 lakh. The opposition BJP, however, staged a walkout claiming the ruling coalition led by the Shiv Sena had back-stabbed the farmers.

The editorial pointed out that unlike the previous Devendra Fadnavis Government’s loan waiver scheme, this waiver was without any terms and conditions and was part of the Sena’s commitment for the welfare of the farmers. “At the time, when the country is burning due to the CAA issue, Uddhav Thackeray within 15 days of assuming power took such a bold decision to reduce the burden of the farmers who are facing unprecedented crisis,” said the editorial.