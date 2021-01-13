Most Indians now want to travel sustainably, reveals survey

While Covid-19 pandemic may have halted travel plans, it has also given some of the world’s most popular tourist destinations a much-needed moment of rest as travellers stayed indoors.

As per Booking.com future travel research findings, this pause in travelling has inspired Indian travellers to become more aware of the wider impact of their trips, with 70% wanting to travel more sustainably in the future.

The survey (with a sample size of around 20,934 across the globe) conducted by Booking.com also reveals that 78% Indian travellers expect the travel industry to offer more sustainable travel options. Indians planning to travel in 2021 have also expressed a wish to avoid other tourists and there has been a spike in interest towards exploring lesser-known destinations.

The online survey was conducted among a sample of adults who travelled for business or leisure in the past 12 months, and must be planning to travel in the next 12 months (once travel restrictions are lifted). Sustainable travel/ tourism is a structure for engaging travellers and the travel industry at large in supporting goals that include protecting the environment, addressing climate change, minimising plastic consumption and expanding economic development in communities affected by tourism.

According to the survey, the impact of Covid-19 has inspired 55% Indian travellers to consider reducing waste and recycle their plastic at locations they visit.

Survey findings also revealed that 76% Indian travellers wish to stay away from crowded tourist attractions, indicating that destinations will need to adopt new, smart crowd management measures to appease travellers. The report states that 54% Indian travellers will visit alternative destinations in a bid to avoid travelling during peak season and 49% will prefer alternative destinations to avoid overcrowding.

The survey revealed that 75% of Indian travellers indicated that they want their travel choices to also support the destination’s recovery efforts, and 73% of Indian travellers want to see how their spendings go back into supporting the local community.

Commenting on the Future of Travel study, Ritu Mehrotra, country manager, India, Sri Lanka and Maldives, at Booking.com said, “Sustainable travel will ensure future travellers can continue to encounter a world full of destinations still worth exploring.”