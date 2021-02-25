Most of northwest India sees summer-like temperatures
Several parts of northwest India have started recording summer-like temperatures with maximum temperatures 6-7 degrees Celsius above normal according to India Meteorological Department.
Meanwhile, under the influence of a feeble western disturbance, fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during the next five days; scattered rainfall/snowfall over Himachal Pradesh for the next three days and scattered rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand during the next five days.
Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during February 25 to 27. Hailstorms are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on February 25; Himachal Pradesh on Feb 25 and 26 and over Uttarakhand on February 26 and 27.
Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit and Baltistan on February 25 and 26 and in Himachal Pradesh on February 26.
Soldier arrested in J&K's Udhampur for passing on classified data to Pakistan
UK court to decide on Nirav Modi's extradition today: Case so far
News updates in HT: CSE study shows 8 out 10 most polluted cities in NCR, UP
Vaccine for 60+ & above 45 with co-morbidities from March 1: Key points
'No lockdown': Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures workers amid Covid-19 spike
LIVE: Governor of US' Alaska state diagnosed with Covid-19
Nagaland cuts taxes on petrol and diesel, fuel prices come down
Farm laws protests: Tikait to address rally at Todabhim
Vaccination for senior citizens, and 45+ with co-morbidities: How to register
In video message, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanks voters in Surat
RSS worker stabbed to death in Kerala during SDPI rally
'Differences will arise if laws are steamrolled': Mallikarjun Kharge
Citing poor infra, SC seeks legislative impact study on consumer law
Assam declared 'disturbed area' for six months
