Most of pollution-related complaints on Delhi app since Oct about illegal garbage dumping

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 13:41 IST

Over 50% of pollution-related complaints in Delhi since October related to illegal garbage dumping that residents reported on the Green Delhi app, according to the government data.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai inaugurated the app in October for people to report air pollution-related violations to fight peak winter pollution. It received 11,946 complaints till November 30. Of these, 5,779 involved illegal dumping of garbage. The remaining complaints related to the dumping of construction and demolition waste on roadsides, in the Yamuna floodplains, and on public lands. There were 1,627 such complaints (13%). As many as 1,598 complaints pertained to potholes on roads (13%) followed by 1,059 road dust emissions (9%). At least 657 complaints related to dust suspension from construction and demolition activities.

Burning of biomass, dry leaves, solid and plastic waste, causing fumes, together accounted for 820 complaints. Besides, 272 complaints pertained to air and noise pollution caused by sources other than industries while 134 related to polluting fumes from industrial units.

“Of the complaints, 10,067 have been resolved and responded to. The grievance redressal rate is around 85%. The response time to address a complaint is from a minimum of two hours to a maximum of seven days. In case of complaints of burning or bigger fires, they can be addressed within a few hours. However, in case of issues such as potholes, it may take around a week…,” said an official, who did not wish to be named.

The official said the dumping of garbage on roadsides and in vacant plots ultimately set on fire accounted for the bulk of complaints. “To address the issue as well as discuss the situation, we have called a meeting of all agencies including municipal corporations and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday.”

Twenty-one agencies, including Delhi government departments, three municipal corporations and the DDA, have been coordinating to address air pollution.

The Central Pollution Control Board on Friday wrote to the Delhi government asking it to take swift action on pollution-related complaints. It said while stubble burning is almost over, the major sources of pollution are open dumping and burning of waste, construction/demolition activity, unpaved roads, and pits, and re-suspension of road dust.