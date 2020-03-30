Mother Dairy seeks to use e-grocers’ network for smooth distribution

india

With an aim to ensure robust milk supply to those areas where there are no milk booths, Mother Dairy, one of India’s major milk processing companies, has approached online grocery distributors such as Milkbasket, BigBasket among others to join hands for supply of the essential item amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

“During the lockdown the consumption of essential items such as milk has increased. The aim of such efforts is to utilise the distribution platform of online players such as BigBasket, Milkbasket, Super Daily to reach consumers where there are no milk booths and the supply is limited. We have on Saturday written a letter to such food e-commerce players urging them to work as one team to ensure smooth milk supply in Delhi-NCR,” the spokesperson said.

Mother Dairy spokesperson said that the company has also written to the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and the district administration in Delhi-NCR to contact the milk processing company to set up temporary milk distribution kiosks. “On the request of certain RWAs we have set up 10 temporary kiosks in Noida today. On our social media platform we are asking people to approach us if they witness shortage in milk supply in their area,” the spokesperson said.

Senior executives at Mother Dairy said that ever since the lockdown, the company had been putting efforts to maintain a seamless supply chain and it is ready to increase the production by 10% if required in future.

Currently, Mother Dairy is supplying around 35 lakh litre milk per day across Delhi-NCR through its 850 milk outlets and nearly 30,000 grocery stores.

On Saturday a special “Milk Train” of Mother Dairy had reached Delhi from Andhra Pradesh containing 6 lakh litres of milk.